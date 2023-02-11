ROCHELLE — Saturday couldn’t have gone much better for the Marquez family.

Both Steven and Andrew Marquez punched their tickets to the state wrestling tournament with authority by winning their first sectional titles at the Class 2A Rochelle Sectional.

Steven Marquez made it to state a year ago, but Andrew will now join him for the first time in Champaign. The tournament begins Thursday at State Farm Center.

“Our dream is for both of us to win a state title together so our mom can be really happy,” Andrew Marquez said. “It’s really, really cool.”

Steven Marquez wasted no time in his sectional final match at 182 pounds, pinning Cary-Grove’s Gabe Simpson in 44 seconds.

“It was my main goal to win sectionals,” Steven Marquez said. “I got beat really bad in the sectional last year, so this was a redemption tour for me. Now, I’m looking forward to state. That is all it is about.

“I’m looking to medal. I know getting there is a great accomplishment, but I want the most I can get out of it since it’s my senior year.”

Andrew Marquez didn’t finish off his opponent as quickly, but still came out on top with a 5-3 decision over Washington’s Josh Hoffer at 195.

“It feels really good,” Andrew Marquez said. “Not a lot of people win a sectional title. I didn’t even place last year, and now I’m a sectional champion. I’m trying to win state now.”

With how close the brothers are in weight, they train daily on the mat. At times it can get more physical than what would be allowed in a real match, but they say that’s what has made them better.

“We damn near fight when we drill, but we get a ton out of it,” Steven Marquez said. “I just wish I could be as good as my brother is his junior year, though. He’s accomplished more than I had at that time, so I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do next year."

“They are each other’s biggest rivals, but they are also brothers and love each other,” Rock Island coach Joel Stockwell said. “They practice all the time and go after each other, but they are always in each other’s corner cheering for one another. It’s really cool to watch."

The Marquez brothers were just two of a school-record seven Rock Island individuals that secured their ticket to Champaign next weekend.

Rock Island’s Sammy Niyonkuru advanced to state with a 9-7 victory over Ottawa’s Ivan Munoz in the semifinals. The 106-pound senior wrestler eventually fell to Morton’s Harrison Dea in the sectional title match, but will head to Champaign with a 29-10 record.

“Sammy was one of the most rewarding state finalists for us just because of how hard he had to work to get to 106 (pounds),” Stockwell said. “The whole team knew how much weight he had to lose. We had Truth (Vesey) and Daniel (McGhee) there at 113 and 120, so his options were 106 or 126 … and he made it. It’s so great to see the hard work pay off like that.”

Vesey also fell short in the sectional championship match, but the junior wrestler will head back to state for the second year in a row — and this time with a 38-3 record.

McGhee lost his semifinal matchup against Prairie Ridge’s Tyler Evans, but completely controlled his consolation semifinal match against Rockford East’s Joseph Young to win 6-0. McGhee had a takedown each period and never lost his position on top.

The junior then won a tight 5-4 decision over Rochelle’s Xavier Villalobos to place third at 120.

“We knew Daniel was going to have a tough one in the semifinals, but we told him that even if he lost he would still have a good chance to make it,” Stockwell said. “If you lose, you have about 10 seconds to pout there before you have to move on to your next match, and he handled his loss really well. He bounced back right away and dominated that kid.”

Rock Island’s Amare Overton also secured his first spot at state with a second-place finish at sectionals at 170. Overton pinned Sycamore’s Cooper Bode in the third period of the semifinals to advance to the sectional title match.

As for Geneseo, the Maple Leafs sent a trio of wrestlers to Champaign, all through the consolation bracket.

Zachary Montez, Malaki Jackson and Kye Weinzierl all overcome losses to advance to the third-place match and earn a spot on the podium.

Montez, who placed fourth at state last year, finished third at sectionals at 132 after taking down Galesburg’s Rock Almendarez.

He will head to state at 43-2.

“It means a lot to go back,” Montez said. “It’s really cool to go there again, and I just hope to have the same success as I did last year.”

Montez’s older brother, Anthony Montez, made the trip to Rochelle and coached his younger brother from the coaching chair all Saturday — a repeat of what the pair did at state a year ago.

“It’s awesome because even though (Anthony) is done with high school, he’s still here supporting me and coming to all of my tournaments,” Zachary Montez said. “He’s always in my corner.”

Weinzierl and Jackson, a pair of freshmen, grabbed the other two spots for the Maple Leafs.

Weinzierl finished third in 145, taking down fellow Western Big 6 foe in Rock Island’s Tristan Willoughby by a 12-0 major decision in the third-place match. Both will head to state next weekend.

“It was the goal to make it to state — I was gunning for it,” Weinzierl said. “I had some great teammates to help me out, though. It’s been so fun to be around all the guys this year, I mean, that’s what it is all about. We have a great room and that’s what you need to be successful.”

Jackson defeated Cary-Grove’s Noah Pechotta by a 16-3 major decision at 138 in the sectional semifinals to punch his ticket to state in his first year of high school wrestling.

“It’s a big accomplishment,” Jackson said. “It’s something I’ve been looking forward too and wanting to get.

“Now, I want to win a match on that state floor.”