CORALVILLE — We all tend to be prisoners of the moment.

It is part of society to have knee-jerk reactions when unexpected events take place. There is no better example than last Thursday morning at the IGHSAU state wrestling tournament.

Just 49 minutes after the first-round matches started inside Xtream Arena, it was announced that the first session was officially sold out.

IGHSAU Executive Director Jean Berger stated after the day was done that over 1,600 tickets were sold before 10 p.m. on Wednesday. In between 10 p.m. and when the doors opened on Thursday, the ticket sales rose more than 2,500.

"It is a great problem to have; if that is a problem, I will take it," Berger said. "(That is) pointing to the impact."

That caused a reaction on social media.

"Should the state tournament be moved already?"

"Is it time to expand to two classes?"

The simple answers: No and no.

The longer answer, well, associate director Erin Kirtley gave her best reasoning during a conversation on Friday afternoon before championship, third and fifth place matches commenced.

"Let's not the jump the gun on some of these things," Kirtley said. "When we saw the initial numbers in November of around 2,300 or so, the advisory committee and I started talking about we need to have our data in place at the end of the season so we understand what we're really looking at.

"It would feel unfortunate if we broke into classes right away and the strength wasn't there."

She's right, and it is a rock solid explanation.

The IGHSAU put its best foot forward this winter to put on an exceptional tournament that featured very few hiccups. Add in a regular season where sometimes it felt like chaos, it ran relatively smoothly.

Then there was the super regional tournaments, where I routinely called it the day of and afterward as "organized chaos." When one region got ahead of the other, there would be a waiting period to catch up.

All-in-all, this opening season of sanctioned girls wrestling was a smashing success. And the girls agreed.

"It is awesome girls have this opportunity now," North Scott High School senior Khylie Wainwright said. "I think we've done a pretty good job of getting mat time and getting matches in."

So expanding to two classes or moving the state tournament should not be discussed at this moment. Berger mentioned there are 52 co-op teams that were formed this year.

Teams like North Central Trailblazers, Raccoon River-Northwest, S.W.A.T. Valkryie or locally Davenport (all three public schools wrestling together), there was time and energy to get those sharing agreements lined up.

"If we are going to potentially put them in a situation where they are making decisions on do they stay together, do they not stay together, we want to be sure the data is there to support that," Kirtley said.

North Scott head coach Brian Thomas wants to see more team-focused scheduling, such as duals or team-scoring tournaments, in eastern Iowa.

Bettendorf head coach Drew Sass mentioned he wants to see scrambles adjusted.

"I'd like to see more traditional brackets next year," Sass said.

A couple tournaments I covered really stuck out to me that could be changed for future seasons.

Maquoketa's Zimmerman Invitational was a coed varsity tournament set up in its main gymnasium. There were four mats laid down and three of them were used for boys matches, just one for girls.

It started at 9 a.m. and concluded around 8 p.m.

Then there was the second North Scott Invitational that was junior varsity boys and varsity girls. All four mats inside The Pit and the auxiliary gym were for boys and in a separate building, two mats for the girls.

Since Kirtley mentioned the 15 competition dates and the unlimited scrimmages will remain the same, it should be time to put the girls on a level playing field with the boys.

Whether that means having tournaments at same locations go Friday-Saturday or having girls-only tournaments on Saturday, there needs to be a change that allows girls to wrestle in high school gyms more consistently.

That will continue to grow the sport.

"Girls tournaments need to be separated from JV tournaments," Sass said. "Utilizing those open dates we don't have boys wrestling would be a great idea to start."

Make no mistake, this sport is going to keep getting bigger.

Wapello's Tatum Wolford was the only girl in the wrestling room last season, but had teammates this season.

Wilton's Hannah Rogers, this year's runner-up at 125 pounds, was not alone and even had a teammate on the medal podium in Kaydence Boorn at 140.

"This year, I get to be around my friends all the time," Wolford said. "Last year, I would sit by myself or with my parents. It was not very fun. Just seeing my teammates' improvements throughout the year is so awesome to me."

Bettendorf, North Scott, Pleasant Valley and West Liberty continue to bring girls in. There's so much young talent, including state champion Abigail Meyrer of PV who is just a freshman.

A lot of the state tournament featured underclassmen or first-time wrestlers.

"This is the neatest thing I've ever done," Thomas said. "That's a testament to the state of Iowa how much they love wrestling."

Don't rush a good thing and don't try to drastically change the product. When it is time, changes will be made.

Right now is not that time.