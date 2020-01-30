Matthaidess, Lancers roll past Spartans

ELDRIDGE — A high-ankle sprain hindered Jake Matthaidess at the start of the wrestling season.

But as the championship portion of the season approaches, the North Scott senior is starting to round into form.

In his final regular-season bout at The Pit, the 160-pound Matthaidess racked up four takedowns and put Ryan Kammerer on his back three different times to post a technical fall win and spur North Scott to a 62-8 rout over Pleasant Valley on Thursday night.

“Early on this year, I was a little frustrated,” Matthaidess said. “It has been a slow process. I’m getting back into the middle of everything and feeling pretty good.”

Matthaidess suffered the injury in North Scott’s state quarterfinal football game against Western Dubuque. It limited him for the opening month of the season.

A Class 3A state semifinalist last season, Matthaidess has dropped to seventh in The Predicament rankings.

“He’s getting a lot closer,” North Scott coach Drew Kelly said. “Any time you’ve got an ankle injury that sets you back, it is hard to condition when you’re off the mat. He’s done a good job of staying positive and working through it.