Matthaidess, Lancers roll past Spartans

ELDRIDGE — A high-ankle sprain hindered Jake Matthaidess at the start of the wrestling season.
But as the championship portion of the season approaches, the North Scott senior is starting to round into form.
In his final regular-season bout at The Pit, the 160-pound Matthaidess racked up four takedowns and put Ryan Kammerer on his back three different times to post a technical fall win and spur North Scott to a 62-8 rout over Pleasant Valley on Thursday night.
“Early on this year, I was a little frustrated,” Matthaidess said. “It has been a slow process. I’m getting back into the middle of everything and feeling pretty good.”
Matthaidess suffered the injury in North Scott’s state quarterfinal football game against Western Dubuque. It limited him for the opening month of the season.
A Class 3A state semifinalist last season, Matthaidess has dropped to seventh in The Predicament rankings.
“He’s getting a lot closer,” North Scott coach Drew Kelly said. “Any time you’ve got an ankle injury that sets you back, it is hard to condition when you’re off the mat. He’s done a good job of staying positive and working through it.
“We’re still building. He’ll be where he needs to be at the end of year. He’s a competitor.”
North Scott won 11 of the 13 contested bouts in the dual.
The Lancers received pins from Josh Connor (132 pounds), Deven Strief (145), Zach Campbell (170), Carson McCaughey (285), Trace Gephart (113) and Cael Bredar (126).
In addition to Matthaidess, Kade Tippet (220) had a technical fall victory for the Lancers, who were coming off a second-place finish at the prestigious Ed Winger Classic in Urbandale last Saturday.
“I thought we wrestled hard tonight,” Kelly said. “Home dual, senior night and a lot of emotions that can get to you sometimes. I thought we had good energy.”
Connor got the Lancers off to a strong start.
The junior overcame a 6-2 deficit in the second period to eventually pin Hunter Meyrer in 4 minutes, 40 seconds. Meyrer shot in on Connor, but he defended it, used a cross face and took PV’s junior to his back.
“I thought I was better on my feet taking shots,” Connor said. “I gave up some reversals, but coach always tell us to keep our hips in. It worked out.”
PV collected wins from Eli Loyd (152) and TJ Brown (182). Loyd had a technical fall while Brown edged Thade Gottschalk 6-5.
Both teams turn their attention to Saturday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament at Bettendorf High School.
“(We’re) scrappy,” Matthaidess said. “We’ll go out there and wrestle with anybody. We’ll keep pushing nonstop and grind out matches. We’re a scary team.”