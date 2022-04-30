Matt's Musings: IHSAA made right moves to help wrestling

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and its board of control made three good decisions this past week to improve wrestling for next winter.

It is eliminating sectional tournaments in Class 1A and 2A. It is moving the state duals tournament away from the traditional state tournament. And it is expanding its state tournament field from 16 to 24 qualifiers at each weight class.

With dwindling participation, including the inability for many smaller schools to fill a full lineup, the sectional tournament has lacked juice.

At this past season's 1A sectional in Wilton, only two of the 14 weight classes had more than five wrestlers. There were only three competitors at 220 and 285 pounds, which allowed a 3-18 wrestler to reach districts.

It is still unclear how many districts and teams will be at a 1A site, but it should create more excitement.

The major objective in all this was finding a better date for state duals.

Coaches have complained for the past decade about the dual tournament being contested a day before the traditional state tournament. Some teams have refused to wrestle individual state qualifiers or used them in a limited capacity.

Now, the state duals will be held on the date that was reserved for sectionals — the first Saturday in February. The tournament will stand on its own, which a championship like this should have.

A location has not been determined yet for the dual tournament, but it seems very logical for it to be at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

The inaugural Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state tournament is scheduled for that Thursday and Friday at Xtream Arena.

Hopefully, this decision can give the state duals a shot in the arm. It hasn't had the same buzz since it moved to Wells Fargo Arena in 2012.

As for more individual state qualifiers, its is a very good idea in the smaller two classes.

Nothing proves that more than 145 pounds in 2A this past season where Vinton-Shellsburg's Cooper Sanders, Camanche's Eric Kinkaid and Assumption's Michael Macias, ranked Nos. 1, 2 and 3, were lumped in the same district. Under the new format, all three can find a way to Des Moines.

The ultimate goal should be getting the best wrestlers on the state's biggest stage. This help does that.

Local bowler gets his due

Michael Hamilton, a longtime bowler from Davenport, was recognized about a month ago as the 2021 US Bowling Congress (USBC) Open Standard Division Champion in Las Vegas during this year's national championships.

During the ceremony, a personalized banner was made with his name and high score of 1,942 for nine games. He also was given an engraved wristwatch for his achievement.

Earlier this year, the 70-year-old Hamilton, a retired construction inspector, received an "Eagle" trophy for his achievement at Highland Park Bowl in Moline.

Hamilton has competed at the USBC Open Bowling tournament for almost 40 years, starting with the 1982 event in Baltimore. He and his wife, Susan, reside in Davenport.

Salute to Sports is back

After not having an in-person program the past two years because of the pandemic, the Quad-City Times Salute to Sports program is returning this year.

The event, which highlights the best athletes, teams and moments from the past year in high school sports along with this year's Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame class, will be held Wednesday, June 8 at 7 p.m. at the Bettendorf High School Performing Arts Center.

We'll release this year's Hall of Fame class next Sunday. Then in the final weeks of May, we'll begin unveiling our athlete and team of the year finalists.

Matt Coss is the regional sports editor for the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus. You can contact him at mcoss@qctimes.com

