McCracken, Knights hand Leafs first loss at Muddy Water Duals

"He's a super defensive wrestler and just waits until you do stuff," Loyd said. "Those are pretty boring matches."

Still, Loyd said the match can help him moving forward.

"I need to work on finishing my shots and bring kids back into the mat," he said. "Every single time I was in on his legs, he was going out of bounds.

"I've got to keep coming and get takedowns in the center of the mat."

PV finished the day with a 4-1 dual record.

Falcons show strides

Davenport West has had minimal success at the Muddy Water Duals the past two seasons. The Falcons finished with a winning record Saturday.

Thanks to wins over United Township, Sterling and Alleman, coach Jim Weisrock's team finished 3-2.

"Very pleased," Weisrock said. "It has been a long process to get guys to where we need to go. They've bought in.

"It has taken time for them to know me and understand my concept. I'm extremely honest with them. If they need to work on something, I'll tell them that. I don't know if they get that everywhere."

Tyreese Johnson (195) was 5-0, including a 3-2 win over Geneseo's Eli Allen.