McCracken, Knights hand Leafs first loss at Muddy Water Duals

Eli McCracken did not wrestle the second half of last season. The Davenport Assumption 160-pounder said he needed to get his academic life in order.
McCracken made sure that happened so he could return for his senior season.
Back on the mat, McCracken provided the Knights with a substantial lift Saturday afternoon at the third annual Muddy Water Duals.
Locked in a tie dual with Geneseo, McCracken overcame an early deficit to pull out a decision victory at 160 pounds and power Assumption to a 36-30 win to conclude the day unbeaten at Augustana College's Carver Center.
"Helping the team out is way better of a win than a win for myself," McCracken said. "Even if it is a tournament championship, winning for the team is a lot better feeling."
Assumption needed McCracken and others to contribute.
The Knights had a 26-21 lead after Noah Gonzalez's pin at 132 pounds. However, Michael Macias was disqualified for a slam at 138 to put Geneseo back in front.
"Macias learned a valuable lesson today," Assumption coach Jon Terronez said, "so other guys had to step up. That's what it came down to and they did. I'm happy with our effort today."
Iowa prevailed in 14 of the 25 duals, but Illinois retained bragging rights with a 955-909 advantage in total dual team points.
McCracken beat Geneseo's Kyle State 6-3 at 160 pounds. He recorded a takedown late in the second period to claim the lead and added another in the third.
"I wouldn't say I'm used to having it (on my shoulders), but I definitely felt a little bit of pressure there," McCracken said. "I just remembered what all the coaches tell me — relax and deep breaths."
Logan Schimanski (170) finished the dual with a 9-2 win.
"If we're at 100 percent, I think the gap is a little bigger," Terronez said. "Still, this is great competition. Rock Island and Geneseo, they gave us everything we wanted."
It was Geneseo's first dual loss in 14 matches this season.
"It is almost good to lose because you look back more at what you need to work on," Geneseo 120-pounder Cade Hornback said. "(Assumption) beat us technically.
"We conditioned harder than them. We should have fought a little bit harder to get that win."
Geneseo trounced Davenport West 65-6, Davenport Central 62-18 and Davenport North 59-13.
It used the strength of its lower weights — Carson Raya (106), Anthony Montez (113), Hornback and Luke Henkhaus (126) — to slip past Pleasant Valley 37-25.
Montez, Hornback and Henkhaus were a collective 15-0 with six pins, three technical falls and a major decision.
"They train well together, a very good group in the room," Geneseo coach Jon Murray said. "We're always happy to have our little string through those weight classes."
A big turning point came at 195. Assumption's Aiden Morgan led just 1-0 before he put Eli Allen on his back for a fall in 5 minutes, 49 seconds.
"Huge," Murray said. "That was like a nine-point swing in their favor. We need to learn how to contain that and finish on the right side of those.
"I rather have that kind of thing happen now than when it really matters later in the season."
Macias was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler on the Iowa side. That stemmed from a 6-5 win over Rock Island's Victor Guzman, a state place winner a year ago.
Terronez is a cousin of Guzman.
"Interesting match," Terronez said. "Macias kept his composure, didn't get frazzled and stuck to what he knew. He out-hustled him and pushed the pace.
"It was a good match between two very good wrestlers."
Patting beats Loyd again
When Eli Loyd took Jack Patting down with less than 20 seconds left Saturday to snatch the lead, the Alleman junior wrestler was in a precarious position.
"There is a little bit of panic that goes into your head," Patting admitted, "but you've got to keep wrestling."
Patting's perseverance paid off.
The 152-pounder reversed Loyd and then was awarded two back points out of a scramble in the closing seconds for a 5-3 win.
It was the second consecutive year Patting beat the Pleasant Valley senior, who captured a Class 3A state title in Iowa last season and is ranked No. 1 at that weight class this winter.
Patting pinned Loyd with a headlock last year in the second period. This time, it required all six minutes.
"Everybody said last year I caught him and it was kind of a freak move," Patting said. "To beat him on my own terms was nice."
Patting, who finished the day 5-0, was named Illinois' Most Outstanding Wrestler for the second straight year.
The two-time state place winner called it a nice win.
"You've got to think big picture," Patting said. "The end goal isn't to win this match against him. The end goal is to win a state title.
"However, (Eli) and I are kind of buddies. It was the last time we'll wrestle each other in high school so that was a lot of fun."
Loyd felt otherwise.
"He's a super defensive wrestler and just waits until you do stuff," Loyd said. "Those are pretty boring matches."
Still, Loyd said the match can help him moving forward.
"I need to work on finishing my shots and bring kids back into the mat," he said. "Every single time I was in on his legs, he was going out of bounds.
"I've got to keep coming and get takedowns in the center of the mat."
PV finished the day with a 4-1 dual record.
Falcons show strides
Davenport West has had minimal success at the Muddy Water Duals the past two seasons. The Falcons finished with a winning record Saturday.
Thanks to wins over United Township, Sterling and Alleman, coach Jim Weisrock's team finished 3-2.
"Very pleased," Weisrock said. "It has been a long process to get guys to where we need to go. They've bought in.
"It has taken time for them to know me and understand my concept. I'm extremely honest with them. If they need to work on something, I'll tell them that. I don't know if they get that everywhere."
Tyreese Johnson (195) was 5-0, including a 3-2 win over Geneseo's Eli Allen.
"It is unbelievable how much he's improved," Weisrock said. "He's a super-athletic kid, hard worker in the room, good balance and has everything you need in a wrestler. He's super-confident right now."