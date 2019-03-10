Love for wrestling: Julien Broderson gravitated to wrestling at a young age.
His older brother, Noah, brought a letter home from school from the Davenport West wrestling club. Julien was on the mat at age 3.
"I don't know what sparked the idea for my dad to get us into wrestling, but I've loved the sport since the first day I wrestled," Broderson said.
He participated in his first tournament shortly after his fourth birthday. He finished third in a four-person round-robin at a local Quad-Cities tournament.
By elementary school, he was competing in state AAU tournaments.
"Wrestling is not a fun sport, but winning and having success makes it more enjoyable," Broderson said. "When I was younger, I had success. Sure, there were some bumps in the road, but having that success has made wrestling a lot easier."
Food and video game addict: When wrestling and school work aren't consuming his life, Broderson said eating and playing video games are how he spends some of his free time.
Azteca's chicken and rice is among his favorites, but he also consumes a considerable amount of fast food out of season.
The night of his state championship wins his sophomore and junior seasons, he went to McDonald's afterward. With inclement weather this year, he had to settle for Domino's pizza and cake at the hotel.
Fortnite and Apex Legends are among his choice of video games. He also plays Madden.
Elite level: This is the fifth year the Bob Steenlage Award has been given to an outstanding senior in Iowa. The list of previous winners are among the best in state history — Union LaPorte City's Max Thomsen (starting at UNI), Lisbon's Carter Happel (at Iowa), Ames' Marcus Coleman (at Iowa State), Fort Dodge's Brody Teske (at Penn State) and Underwood's Alex Thomsen (at Nebraska).
Broderson is the latest name to that list. He finished his career with 174 wins, including 112 in a row. He also had more than 100 pins.
Is there pressure to succeed in college joining that fraternity?
"I have to wrestle to the standard of those wrestlers in college, but I think I have the heart for it," he said. "I'll be able to put the work in and fit in with all of those guys that have that award. I wrestle better, I train harder when it comes to that pressure."
Next level: Broderson will wrestle for Kevin Dresser at Iowa State next year. Currently, the plan is to redshirt this upcoming season. He'll still be able to compete in open tournaments.
Like any wrestler transitioning from high school to major college wrestling, there will be an adjustment. He'll be facing stiffer competition, matches are seven minutes and the top position is particularly important with riding time.
"When I get to Iowa State, I'm going to have to build my gas tank up a little bit," he said. "Everybody in college will be just as good or better than I am. They're all going to be state champs, so it is a whole different level."
Broderson believes he has the style to be successful. Besides his athleticism, he is not afraid to experiment with new moves or be in a variety of positions.
"I think outside the box when I wrestle," he said. "Some people might work something in the wrestling room and think they need to try it 100 times before they do it in a match. I'm always thinking about wrestling, new moves and critique the moves I have now.
"When I go out and wrestle, I’ve already done it a thousand times in my head. I play it in my head all the time and try and figure out what will work in a match."
— Compiled by Matt Coss