Mercer County's Monson takes down No. 1; Riverdale sends 3 to semis

CHAMPAIGN — Trailing 2-1 with 16 seconds left, things didn’t look good for Mercer County sophomore Ethan Monson.

Monson was facing Newman’s Brady Grennan, who is ranked No. 1 at 120 by the IWCOA and beat Monson 12-2 the previous time the pair met.

But in quarterfinal match of the state tournament Thursday in Champaign, things were much different.

“I remember the exact position I was in because it’s the same one I’ve been yelled at for being in the past three weeks straight,” Monson said. “It just clicked. I felt it, and I was like ‘Oh my god, it’s this situation.’ From there, I got to my feet and dunked him. Then, it was textbook. I grabbed his waist and he gave up, so I got greedy, and went for the pin.”

“It was all about getting him with my left handed single. I love that shot. No one is ready for it. No one shoots a left hand outside single.”

Well, Monson does.

In a matter of seconds, Monson had flipped Grennan on his back and taken the 3-2 lead. Grennan laid there stunned, and Monson was given the pin right at six minutes.

“I wanted revenge so bad,” Monson said. “Seeing that I got that draw in the quarterfinals with him, I loved it. I was looking at the backside draw to see who I would run into if I lost, but I don’t think I needed to.

"If you win them all, there’s no reason to. Just go for it.”

Monson will face Elmhurst IC Catholic’s Nick Renteria (28-1) in the semifinal round starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

But the most complete area team Thursday was Riverdale. The Rams came into the tournament with three wrestlers, and all three advanced to the semifinal round Friday.

Junior Collin Altensey (152 pounds) improved to 45-0 on the year after dominating both matches. Altensey pinned Hope Acadamey’s Franky Saez in the second period before taking down Clinton’s Trevor Willis the in quarterfinals by tech fall (15-0) early in the second period.

“I don’t want to just beat people, I want to dominate,” Altensey said. “I want to keep scoring points even when I’m winning.”

“I’ve been working on what I’m best at, those cradle and single moves, and it’s been working for me. So I keep doing the same thing.”

Brock Smith (46-1) also won by fall in his two matches at 132. The junior wrestler pinned Prairie Central’s Donavan Lewis in the second period before earning a close 6-3 decision victory over Auburn’s Dresden Grimm.

Alex Watson (160 pounds) capped off the perfect day for the Rams with a victory over Murphysboro’s Dayton Hoffman overtime (3-2). Watson got there by controlling his preliminary match and winning 7-0 over Coal City’s Derek Carlson.

“It’s awesome (to have all three advance), I mean, that’s why we are here,” Altensey said. “We work with each other in the room every day. It’s made us better so it would be really good for us to all make finals.”

Sherrard’s Walker Anderson had one more interesting first round matchups. Anderson trailed 6-0 to Hoopeston’s Hunter Cannon, but after an injury timeout the match completely changed. Anderson took the lead in points before pinning Cannon in the third period.

“I tried to wrestle smart and wrestle hard,” Anderson said. “You can never take anything for granted.”

In the quarterfinals, Anderson faced off against Hillsboro’s Magnus Wells (36-1). He didn’t let the record deter him, though, and Anderson dominated with an 8-0 major decision victory. The junior Tiger denied Wells of getting any good shots in the entire match.

“I knew it was going to be a tough one and if I was going to give him his second loss, I was going to have to be on my A game,” Anderson said. “But I worked hard all year long, so now is the time to show all the hard work I have put into wrestling.

“I made sure I never put myself in a position to get scored on. That was my main philosophy.”

Erie-Prophetstown also sent two wrestlers through to the quarterfinals. Junior Jase Grunder overcame a 2-0 deficit in the prelims against Canton’s Andrew Hedges to win 6-2. Grunder followed that up with an 8-2 decision victory over Seneca’s Owen Feiner to earn a spot in the semis Friday night.

Freshman Wyatt Goosens built an eight point lead in the first period and held on for a 10-4 victory over Coal City’s John Housman before losing by major decision (9-0) to Farmington’s Keygan Jennings in the quarterfinals.

Morrison’s Kayden White, ranked No. 5 at 182 by the IWCOA, make quick work of his preliminary match. White pinned Manteno’s Colin Zeppi in 55 seconds, but lost a 4-2 decision to Hoopeston’s Abel Colunga for a chance to reach the semis.

Out of the 16 local wrestlers to qualify for state in Class 1A, including Alleman’s Charles Jagusah and Dalton Nimrick, 10 moved on to the quarterfinal round. Seven advanced to the semis.

EP’s Elijah Friedrichsen, Morrison’s Nate Schaefer, Sherrard’s Ryder Roelf, Fulton’s Zane Pannell, Kewanee’s Kadin Rednour and Rockridge’s Jude Finch all fell short in the preliminary round.

They will wrestle again at 11 a.m. Friday in the wrestleback portion. The highest they can finish is third place.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.