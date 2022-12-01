Mid-lineup rally lifts Moline in WB6 wrestling opener

Nearing the halfway point of Thursday evening's Western Big 6 Conference wrestling opener, momentum found itself firmly in Rock Island's corner.

But once Moline hit the middle portion of its lineup, the Maroons grabbed the momentum and kept an iron-fisted grip on it by winning the final eight bouts to top the Rocks 54-20 in the dual at the Rock Island Fieldhouse.

"They've got a couple of kids out, and we've got a couple out; it's going to be different later in the season at the conference meet," said Moline coach Jacob Ruettinger. "But, the environment here is always electric, and we had good energy tonight.

"Now, we've got to build on that energy. We can't let it slide."

When Moline freshman 120-pounder Connor Schnell took the mat for his matchup with Rocky's Temar Hudson, all of the energy in the Fieldhouse was in the hands of the Rocks after they won four straight bouts to go up 21-12.

Overcoming match-opening pins by the Maroons' James Soliz (182 pounds) and Nehemiah Lenzen (195), Rock Island equaled the score with pins by 220-pounder Andrew Marquez and 285-pounder Israel McGowan, the latter coming in just 41 seconds.

A forfeit win at 106 pounds by Sammy Niyonkuru and Truth Vesey's 9-3 win over Dominick Diaz at 113 pounds had the Rocks on a roll. But when Schnell battled his way to a 10-5 win over Hudson, the tide started to turn.

"I just had to go out there and wrestle," said Schnell. "Starting my high school career, I'm still feeling things out. It was a pretty tense environment in here, so it felt good to get that win."

Moline's Kayden Serrano then stepped up at 126 pounds and found himself trailing Rocky's Daniel McGhee 4-2 after the opening period. However, a pair of second-period penalty points gave Serrano a second wind, and he rode it to a pin in 4:25.

A subsequent unsportsmanlike penalty following an intensely contested bout resulted in Rock Island being docked a team point and Moline regaining the lead at 21-20.

"I knew from last year that if I could get in his head, it's over," Serrano said. "I just had to keep pushing the pace all through the match and try to break him. Once that happened, it was easy after that."

At 132 pounds, the Maroons' Jackson Sibley trailed Rocky's Antonio Parker by a point going into the third and final period, but pulled out a 6-5 decision to put his squad up by four points and get the run going in earnest.

"These meets are all about turning points," said Sibley. "The lower weights are our strong suit. We knew if the uppers could keep it close, we could take it home in the lower weights.

"When it comes down to it, the Western Big 6 is always heated, and Rock Island is one of our biggest rivals. It feels good to come out of here with a win."

The Maroons (4-3) got pins in the final five bouts to pull away, with Noah Tapia (152) and Zander Ealy (160) recording sticks in 35 and 31 seconds, respectively.

With his 1-1 squad coming off a dominating 72-4 opening-night win at Davenport West on Wednesday, Rock Island coach Joel Stockwell felt that the weight classes where Moline turned the tide would be his squad's ace in the hole in its Big 6 opener.

"We expected to do a lot better down low, where we're strong," said Stockwell. "Moline dominated us, even at our better weights. They beat us, and they beat us bad."

At the same time, Stockwell was far from thrilled to have to go up against a major rival in the first few weeks of the season.

"We're always more of a late-season team; that's why I hate for us to have to wrestle Moline this early," he said. "We always try to peak at regionals. The same thing happened last year, that's why we tried to sneak in the Davenport West dual (Wednesday) night.

"We're just not ready yet. We're hoping to hit our stride by the end of January."