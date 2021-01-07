Middle weights and Petersens fuel Lancers past Bulldogs

Schmit outlasted Drew Metcalf in overtime at 106, 8-6.

Bohren and Liddle had pins while Adamson and Hill recorded major decisions.

Otherwise, it was a difficult night for the Bulldogs.

“We did a lot of reacting instead of taking it to them,” Bettendorf coach Dan Knight said.

Knight attributes that to a couple of things — lack of mat time and also transferring what is worked on in the room to competition.

“We had some guys who looked like they were scared to screw up,” he said. “If you don’t go out there and cut it loose, bad things happen. They’re waiting and by the time they decide what to do, it is gone.

“We’ve got to get a little meaner, a little tougher. We preach to the kids about hating to lose more than the other guy, and that didn’t happen tonight. They took it to us.”

With both teams hovering around the top 10 in the Class 3A dual rankings, the result could loom large for hosting regional duals.

Kelly believes both teams should be in the top eight and not have to square off in a regional dual.