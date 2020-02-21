Midland's Huston gets over semifinal hump

DES MOINES — Damon Huston was oh-so-close to reaching the state finals last year, losing a semifinal match in a tiebreaker.
Huston didn’t leave anything to chance this time around.
Powered by a takedown in the first period and another in the third, the Midland junior upended second-seeded Garrett Funk of Don Bosco 5-3 in a 120-pound Class 1A wrestling semifinal Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
Huston is believed to be the school’s first state finalist in more than 40 years.
“This has been on my mind since last year in the semifinals,” Huston said. “I was (so) close last year. I had to work my tail off. I knew every single day it would pay off in this moment.”
A familiar foe awaits Huston in the final.
Huston collides with Lisbon freshman Brandon Paez for the fourth consecutive weekend. Huston beat him in the finals at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet, but Paez took the last two encounters at sectionals and districts.
The two are friends as well. Both are part of the Eastern Iowa Wrestling Club, and they shared an embrace after their semifinal wins Friday.
“(Brandon) is great in every single position, doesn’t get out of position and is a great competitor,” Huston said. “I know I have to bring my ‘A’ game tomorrow.”
North Cedar’s Tyler Thurston (220) is the other area 1A finalist.
Thurston, who came into the tournament seeded sixth, outlasted Belle Plaine’s Ethan Allie in triple-overtime 2-1 to pick up his 40th win of the season.
Wilton’s Kael Brisker (126) and Coy Baker (182) lost semifinals as did Wapello’s Daniel Meeker (145).
Brisker fell to West Sioux’s Adam Allard by major decision, 10-0. Allard (204-1 for his career) is vying to become the 28th Iowa four-time state champion Saturday.
Baker was pinned by Don Bosco’s Thomas Even in 45 seconds of his 182-pound semifinal.
Meeker, assured to be a four-time state place winner, lost an 11-6 decision to Underwood’s Nick Hamilton at 145 pounds.
“He was pretty strong,” Meeker said. “Coming into this tournament I knew I wasn't cutting much weight so people would be a lot stronger than me. He was pretty strong and he kept hitting that high crotch that I couldn't really stop."
Brisker, Baker and Meeker can finish third with two wins in the consolation semifinals and final.
“I have two matches left in my high school career,” Meeker said. “I’m going to give it everything I’ve got and see what I can do.”