Midland's Huston gets over semifinal hump

DES MOINES — Damon Huston was oh-so-close to reaching the state finals last year, losing a semifinal match in a tiebreaker.

Huston didn’t leave anything to chance this time around.

Powered by a takedown in the first period and another in the third, the Midland junior upended second-seeded Garrett Funk of Don Bosco 5-3 in a 120-pound Class 1A wrestling semifinal Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

Huston is believed to be the school’s first state finalist in more than 40 years.

“This has been on my mind since last year in the semifinals,” Huston said. “I was (so) close last year. I had to work my tail off. I knew every single day it would pay off in this moment.”

A familiar foe awaits Huston in the final.

Huston collides with Lisbon freshman Brandon Paez for the fourth consecutive weekend. Huston beat him in the finals at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet, but Paez took the last two encounters at sectionals and districts.

The two are friends as well. Both are part of the Eastern Iowa Wrestling Club, and they shared an embrace after their semifinal wins Friday.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up