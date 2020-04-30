Military commitments lead Speaker to resign as Mercer County wrestling coach

ALEDO — For more than two decades, Steve Speaker has devoted his time and energy to the Aledo and Mercer County wrestling programs.
A 1997 Westmer graduate who capped his own prep career as a Green Dragon by going 30-9 and finishing fourth in the state at 152 pounds, Speaker almost immediately transitioned into coaching, first spending 14 seasons (1998-2013) working with the junior high program.
When he moved up to take over Mercer County's varsity wrestling squad in 2013, Speaker put his own stamp on an already successful program. Over the last seven seasons, he coached 24 individual state qualifiers and nine placewinners, four regional championship teams and a Class 1A state runner-up squad in 2015.
However, the increased demands of being an active-duty member and first sergeant in the Army National Guard, especially having to commute back and forth to Chicago, began preventing Speaker from dedicating as much time and attention to his team as he wanted.
"I've been in the military for 23 years, and I've coached for 22 years," he said. "Those things have gone hand-in-hand for me. I've always had permission to coach, but commuting up to downtown Chicago was a little rough. During the 2019-20 season, I was driving back and forth all year."
As a result, Speaker has stepped down as the Golden Eagles' head coach after a season in which MerCo captured its second straight regional team title, the sixth in the program's 11-season history.
"My job was starting to pick up, with a different role and more responsibility, so I felt it was the right time (to step aside)," he said. "This past year, I felt l wasn't able to devote as much time as I wanted. My assistants (Dallas Morford, Monte Smith, Tristan Finch and Chris Whitenack) stepped up and helped me, and they did a fabulous job.
"We were a 12-19 team, so to do what we did with winning regionals, I don't think a lot of people expected that, but we had that underdog mentality. To win a regional title, that was a very good feeling."
When Speaker took over the Golden Eagles in 2013, he inherited a team that had finished second at the Class 1A Dual State Team Tournament the previous season and had finished third in 2012. In addition to the past two seasons, he produced regional title teams in '15 and '17, with the 2015 squad reaching the team state quarterfinals.
His sons Bryce, Steve II and Seth all excelled at the sport, although Bryce Speaker, an IESA state qualifier, chose not to compete in high school. Steve Speaker II was an IESA state champion prior to finishing sixth at 170 pounds in 2018, while Seth was also an IHSA state qualifier.
"Every coach wants that state championship, to chase that elusive dream, and we've had a lot of talent come through our room," said Speaker. "Going through the years, we've had our ups and downs, but sometimes even the down years could be the most enjoyable, when you could do the most good for the kids that came out, and do more than what was expected."
While he is stepping away for now, Speaker does not rule out a return once he retires from the military.
"Absolutely," he said. "I'm definitely willing to coach, if a school will have me. I feel like I've still got at least a few more years of coaching in me, so when I get a chance to retire, I'd like to get back into it."
