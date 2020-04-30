Military commitments lead Speaker to resign as Mercer County wrestling coach

"My job was starting to pick up, with a different role and more responsibility, so I felt it was the right time (to step aside)," he said. "This past year, I felt l wasn't able to devote as much time as I wanted. My assistants (Dallas Morford, Monte Smith, Tristan Finch and Chris Whitenack) stepped up and helped me, and they did a fabulous job.

"We were a 12-19 team, so to do what we did with winning regionals, I don't think a lot of people expected that, but we had that underdog mentality. To win a regional title, that was a very good feeling."

When Speaker took over the Golden Eagles in 2013, he inherited a team that had finished second at the Class 1A Dual State Team Tournament the previous season and had finished third in 2012. In addition to the past two seasons, he produced regional title teams in '15 and '17, with the 2015 squad reaching the team state quarterfinals.

His sons Bryce, Steve II and Seth all excelled at the sport, although Bryce Speaker, an IESA state qualifier, chose not to compete in high school. Steve Speaker II was an IESA state champion prior to finishing sixth at 170 pounds in 2018, while Seth was also an IHSA state qualifier.