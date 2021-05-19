Moline grapplers take dual win against Alleman on senior night

Alleman had plenty of positives to take away from the match with Billy Taylor and Jack Patting picking up wins by fall at 152 and 170, respectively, and Eli Denton took a 7-1 decision at 220.

The Pioneers have had missing squad members ever since the start of the season, whether it was injury, COVID absences or other sports. Alleman coach James Ealy is proud of how his team has fought through the adversity of the last year.

"These guys wrestle hard and give everything that they have on the mats," Ealy said. "They guys who are injured will still come to practice and meets and be supportive of the guys who are out on the mats while still learning. There's no sense in whining when you can continue to work on yourself. We try to teach them equal amounts of character alongside the wrestling."

It's one last hurrah for Farmer at the high school level as he prepares to move on to the West Point wrestling program.

"There's a state series being held by the IWCOA this summer, but I'm not going to compete in it," Farmer said. "I just want to focus and get ready for college. I've been wrestling at my natural weight this season and haven't focused on cutting in order to get ready for the next level."