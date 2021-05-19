Moline grapplers take dual win against Alleman on senior night

It only took about 20 minutes for the Moline High School wrestling team to get its third Western Big 6 Conference dual victory of the altered season.
Moline rolled to a 54-21 victory over Alleman with three pins and six wins by forfeit. There were only six contested matches on the night with Alleman taking two pins and a decision, along with a forfeit.
One of the matches contested was at 126 where Moline senior Charlie Farmer picked up a pin in one minute, 16 seconds over Gunner Jacks on the Maroons senior night.
The main focus for Farmer and the rest of the Maroons this season is picking up the Western Big 6 dual meet title, and with a matchup against Geneseo on Thursday looming the whole team is on the hunt.
"With no state series, there's nothing else to focus on," Farmer said. "Why not try and pick up the dual title?"
That sentiment echoes across the entire team, but Moline coach Jacob Ruettiger preaches patience and focus going into each dual.
"We want them to take things one match at a time," Ruettiger said. "Mentally they just need to be prepared for whatever comes next. We have Geneseo out on their football field next and hopefully we can keep rolling through."
Moline's Alex Schmacht picked up a pin over Ethan Ware in 42 seconds at 132 pounds and returning state qualifier Kole Brower pinned Ian Snider in 1:10.
Alleman had plenty of positives to take away from the match with Billy Taylor and Jack Patting picking up wins by fall at 152 and 170, respectively, and Eli Denton took a 7-1 decision at 220.
The Pioneers have had missing squad members ever since the start of the season, whether it was injury, COVID absences or other sports. Alleman coach James Ealy is proud of how his team has fought through the adversity of the last year.
"These guys wrestle hard and give everything that they have on the mats," Ealy said. "They guys who are injured will still come to practice and meets and be supportive of the guys who are out on the mats while still learning. There's no sense in whining when you can continue to work on yourself. We try to teach them equal amounts of character alongside the wrestling."
It's one last hurrah for Farmer at the high school level as he prepares to move on to the West Point wrestling program.
"There's a state series being held by the IWCOA this summer, but I'm not going to compete in it," Farmer said. "I just want to focus and get ready for college. I've been wrestling at my natural weight this season and haven't focused on cutting in order to get ready for the next level."
Both teams are trying to make the most out of their time this spring and the time that the kids get out on the mats is priceless.