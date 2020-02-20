Moline quartet through to quarterfinals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Parker is grateful that all of his teammates that made it to state advanced to the quarterfinals.

“Throughout the year, these are the guys that have been in the room working together,” Parker said. “We’re a small group, but we’ve been together working hard and it shows.”

Rock Island senior Victor Guzman was upset with himself following the Rochelle Sectional where he took fourth place. He knew that wasn’t where his season should have found him. Now, he’s in the Class 2A 132-pound semifinals after a 9-1 major decision over Ray Hernandez of Lemont.

“I’m feeling really good,” Guzman said. “I think I’m finally back to my old self, but a more improved self. I plan on wrestling my match and giving it everything I got just like I did today.”

Geneseo’s Luke Henkhaus had to fight from behind to advance to the quarterfinals with a 5:23 pin over Jake Jozwiak of Grayslake North at 126-pounds in Class 2A. Henkhaus trailed 5-3 before getting Jozwiak on his back for the pin.

Henkhaus, a senior, was elated to win his first-round match in his first career state appearance.