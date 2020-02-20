Moline quartet through to quarterfinals

CHAMPAIGN — All four Moline wrestlers who qualified for the Class 3A Illinois individual state tournament advanced to this morning’s quarterfinals, the most by any local team on the day.
Charlie Farmer led things off for the Maroons at 106-pounds with a 5:25 pin over Charlie Jones of Barrington. Noah Tapia followed on the same mat with a 10-6 decision over Lorenzo Frezza of Stevenson at 113-pounds.
Kole Brower won a close 4-3 decision at 132-pounds against Matt Chi of Glenbard North and DJ Parker beat Ethan Geist of Grant by 5-1 decision.
Tapia was thankful for the extra conditioning that his coaches had subjected him to all season, as it helped him win his way into the quarterfinals.
“We’ve been pushing ourselves all season and it really paid off in the first round,” Tapia said. “The pressure and nerves of the state tournament makes you get tired faster and I just had to trust my hard work.”
The Moline freshman will face Sergio Lemley of Chicago Mt. Carmel this morning in his quarterfinal match. Lemley won by 18-3 technical fall in 4:13 in his first round match against Lauden Edwards.
“It’s really convenient and helpful that the quarterfinals are in the morning,” Tapia said. “I’m able to rest up for a long time and I won’t still be fatigued from the previous match. I’ll get a good night sleep and come in fresh for the next bout.”
Parker is grateful that all of his teammates that made it to state advanced to the quarterfinals.
“Throughout the year, these are the guys that have been in the room working together,” Parker said. “We’re a small group, but we’ve been together working hard and it shows.”
Rock Island senior Victor Guzman was upset with himself following the Rochelle Sectional where he took fourth place. He knew that wasn’t where his season should have found him. Now, he’s in the Class 2A 132-pound semifinals after a 9-1 major decision over Ray Hernandez of Lemont.
“I’m feeling really good,” Guzman said. “I think I’m finally back to my old self, but a more improved self. I plan on wrestling my match and giving it everything I got just like I did today.”
Geneseo’s Luke Henkhaus had to fight from behind to advance to the quarterfinals with a 5:23 pin over Jake Jozwiak of Grayslake North at 126-pounds in Class 2A. Henkhaus trailed 5-3 before getting Jozwiak on his back for the pin.
Henkhaus, a senior, was elated to win his first-round match in his first career state appearance.
“It was really relieving to win that match,” Henkhaus said. “I’ve never been down here before and the first match is different the way that everyone wrestles. Nerves are high and it’s difficult to get into a rhythm. I just had to go with the flow and it worked out in my favor.”
Henkhaus faced off against Garrett Chrisman of Glenwood in the quarterfinals and dropped a 7-2 decision.
Fellow Maple Leafs Anthony Montez (113) and Logan Tuggle (138) lost their first-round matches and will have to fight alongside Henkhaus in the wrestlebacks today in order to place. They will also be joined by Rock Island 120-pounder Aoci Bernard, who fell in the first round.