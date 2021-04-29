Moline takes down Rock Island in wrestling dual

"I'm excited for a fun five years at the college level," Parker said. "Tonight was a fun experience for the whole team and there were a lot of good matches with some of our younger guys getting great experience."

One such young wrestler was freshman 113-pounder Trae Schweska for the Maroons. Schweska fell down 7-1 early in his match against Daniel McGhee but fought back and won by decision, 12-10, in the last match of the night.

The team was electrified by Schweska's comeback and increased the energy levels in the entire gym by cheering on the freshman making his first varsity appearance.

"I love my team," Schweska said. "They were very loud during my match, and it was amazing."

For Schweska, the win was a big deal as McGhee was an opponent he had faced multiple times and lost to in the past.

"He's beaten me multiple times so getting the win tonight was definitely a major goal of mine," Schweska said. "I want to be able to take my game to the next level, and tonight really boosted my overall morale."

The Rocks have a lot of positives to take away from the dual meet as well, and although they were on the losing end, Rock Island coach Joel Stockwell is hopeful the team can improve throughout the season.