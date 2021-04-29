Moline takes down Rock Island in wrestling dual

A Western Big 6 dual meet in late-April is just the newest oddity of the COVID-19 altered world, but Moline and Rock Island both brought the energy in their first meet of the season.
The Maroons came away with the 48-30 win over the Rocks behind a team with four returning state qualifiers and some new, fresh faces ready to make their mark in the conference.
Starting at the 120-pound weight class, Moline opened with four straight wins from Carmello Cruz, Charlie Farmer, Kole Brower and Noah Tapia. Farmer, Brower and Tapia are all returning state-qualifiers from last season who opened up with key wins for the team.
Farmer faced Manny Limon at 126 after spending all of last season as a 106-pounder and looked just as technically gifted. The West Point wrestling commit got the 18-3 technical fall in five minutes, 10 seconds.
Moline coach Jacob Ruettiger has confidence in his team and is excited to see what it can accomplish going forward, along with looking for a good send off for his seniors.
"Two of our three seniors were returning state-qualifiers and did what they needed to do tonight," Ruettiger said. "We'll be shipping them off at the end of the season to two great Division I programs and see what we have with the team moving forward."
Maroons senior DJ Parker committed to North Dakota State, and after a 21 second pin at 182, the former state qualifier is looking to end his high school career on a high note while picking up as many wins with his team as he can.
"I'm excited for a fun five years at the college level," Parker said. "Tonight was a fun experience for the whole team and there were a lot of good matches with some of our younger guys getting great experience."
One such young wrestler was freshman 113-pounder Trae Schweska for the Maroons. Schweska fell down 7-1 early in his match against Daniel McGhee but fought back and won by decision, 12-10, in the last match of the night.
The team was electrified by Schweska's comeback and increased the energy levels in the entire gym by cheering on the freshman making his first varsity appearance.
"I love my team," Schweska said. "They were very loud during my match, and it was amazing."
For Schweska, the win was a big deal as McGhee was an opponent he had faced multiple times and lost to in the past.
"He's beaten me multiple times so getting the win tonight was definitely a major goal of mine," Schweska said. "I want to be able to take my game to the next level, and tonight really boosted my overall morale."
The Rocks have a lot of positives to take away from the dual meet as well, and although they were on the losing end, Rock Island coach Joel Stockwell is hopeful the team can improve throughout the season.
"It's never fun to lose, especially against a big rival like Moline," Stockwell said. "We had some guys that wrestled well tonight, but the energy just wasn't right. We'll find that, and I've found in the past we're more of a late season team anyway. There's still a lot to build on."