Moline trio claims state wrestling titles

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Moline High School wrestling team made quite a statement Saturday evening at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state tournament.
Kole Brower, Noah Tapia and DeAnthony Parker captured Class 3A state titles for the Maroons at the Bank of Springfield Center.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IHSA pushed wrestling season back to late spring and did not offer a state series for wrestling. The IWCOA stepped in to provide one for wrestlers.
Brower, the 132-pound junior, recorded two major decision and two technical fall victories en route to the championship. He beat Dylan Gvillo of Edwardsville 16-8 in the final to complete a 23-0 season.
Tapia, a sophomore, won the 138-pound bracket. He recorded a takedown in overtime to edge Keegan Roberson of Lockport Township 6-4. Tapia had a pin in his opening round match and a major decision in the quarterfinals before registering a 9-3 win in the semifinals.
Parker also finished off an unbeaten season at 182 pounds. The senior majored Chase Baczek of Libertyville 10-2 in the final. Parker reached the finals with pins in 3 minutes, 30 seconds, 2:44 and 1:22.
Moline was fourth in the 3A team race with 85 points, trailing only Chicago Mt. Carmel, Glenbard North and DeKalb.
Moline's other qualifier, Alec Schmacht, was one victory away from placing. The 126-pounder lost in the opening round but rebounded with a pair of consolation victories before he was eliminated by Daniel Aranda of DeKalb, 4-1.
On Friday in the 2A competition, there were four metro wrestlers to earn top-six finishes.
Geneseo's Anthony Montez (145 pounds) and Bruce Moore (152) each placed fourth while Geneseo's Clay DeBaillie (170) and Rock Island's Aoci Bernard (138) each took sixth.
Alleman's Jack Patting and West Carroll's Ethen Doty captured 1A state titles on Thursday evening.
Patting, a three-time IHSA state place winner, won the 170-pound division and Doty took first at 132 pounds.
Patting, off to play football and wrestle at Augustana College, had 39- and 43-second pins, respectively, in his first two matches. He won the semifinal 4-1 and pinned Lena-Winslow's Case Harmston in 3:24 in the final.
Doty, 10-1 for the season, breezed through the first three rounds with pins in under 1:15. He outlasted Murphysboro's Arojae Hart in the final 7-6.
Orion's Josh Fair (195) claimed third place and Noah Schneere (152) was fifth. Mercer County's Ethan Monson finished fourth at 106.