Moline trio claims state wrestling titles

Moline's other qualifier, Alec Schmacht, was one victory away from placing. The 126-pounder lost in the opening round but rebounded with a pair of consolation victories before he was eliminated by Daniel Aranda of DeKalb, 4-1.

On Friday in the 2A competition, there were four metro wrestlers to earn top-six finishes.

Geneseo's Anthony Montez (145 pounds) and Bruce Moore (152) each placed fourth while Geneseo's Clay DeBaillie (170) and Rock Island's Aoci Bernard (138) each took sixth.

Alleman's Jack Patting and West Carroll's Ethen Doty captured 1A state titles on Thursday evening.

Patting, a three-time IHSA state place winner, won the 170-pound division and Doty took first at 132 pounds.

Patting, off to play football and wrestle at Augustana College, had 39- and 43-second pins, respectively, in his first two matches. He won the semifinal 4-1 and pinned Lena-Winslow's Case Harmston in 3:24 in the final.

Doty, 10-1 for the season, breezed through the first three rounds with pins in under 1:15. He outlasted Murphysboro's Arojae Hart in the final 7-6.

Orion's Josh Fair (195) claimed third place and Noah Schneere (152) was fifth. Mercer County's Ethan Monson finished fourth at 106.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0