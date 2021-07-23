Moline wrestler DeAnthony Parker wins Greco-Roman national title

FARGO, N.D. — All the hours DeAnthony Parker put in preparing for the 2021 Junior Greco-Roman wrestling nationals paid off in just over a minute Friday.

Parker, who went undefeated this past year in his senior season for Moline High School, won the Junior national crown at 182 pounds with a 10-0 technical fall in 1 minute, 12 seconds against Michael Altomer of New York. Altomer recently completed his junior season for Minisink Valley High School in Slate Hill, N.Y.

A four-point throw staked Parker to a 4-0 lead, and he never looked back.

The championship comes on the heels of a seventh place finish in the national freestyle competition earlier in the week in which Parker beat Iowa's Griffin Gammell 10-0 by tech fall in his final match.

Illinois also won the team titles at the event in both Greco-Roman and freestyle.

Parker, who will return to Fargo to wrestle in college for North Dakota State, won the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state tournament at 182 a month ago after COVID-19 wiped out the IHSA state tournament. He placed third at the 2020 IHSA Class 3A state meet, when he finished 44-6.

