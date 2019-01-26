MOLINE — Everyone knows that wrestlers are tough.
The squads from United Township, Galesburg and Quincy showed that Saturday by braving the elements to travel for a quadrangular at Moline's Wharton Field House to cap the Western Big 6 Conference dual season
The host Maroons proved tougher than the rest, though.
With Rock Island wresting away the league championship Friday, Moline settled for second in a big way, showing off postseason readiness with wins over resilient Quincy (51-25) and Galesburg (66-9).
“Our senior leadership came through for us in a big way against Quincy and Galesburg, with Isaac Martinez racking up two pins, and Jayden Terronez and Riley Zeglin also putting tough wins on the board,” said Moline coach Jacob Ruettiger.
“Closing out the victory over Quincy, and then pulling away from Galesburg, was exactly what our coaching staff was looking for, up and down the line-up, to finish the regular season.”
Martinez in particular was impressive, with a pin of Quincy’s Carson Neally at 2:25 in the 132 pound match, and then moving up a weight to pin Galesburg’s Scott Hoffman at 0:43 in the 137 pound battle.
“Our focus going forward is to prepare for the regional, which will be extremely competitive,” said Ruettiger. “We are taking nothing for granted, but our guys are wrestling well and competing every day, both in practice and meets, and hopefully we can get a couple through, and bring home some hardware from the state tournament.”
After losses at 160 pounds, 170 pounds, 182 pounds and 195 pounds against Quincy, the Maroons were able to right the ship with pins by Zach Wallace at 220 pounds, and heavyweight Cobie Underwood to pull away from the Blue Devils.
And, the outcome was never in doubt for Moline in their easy victory over Galesburg, losing at only two weight classes against the Streaks.
The UT Panthers, even giving up multiple weight-class forfeits, were able to exit with a dual split, losing to Quincy 57-24, but pulling out a gutsy victory over Galesburg, 34-33.
“With so many forfeits due to injury and other factors, we have a difficult time in dual competition, but the razor thin win over Galesburg gives our guys some momentum going into the regional,’ said UT coach Lambros Fotos. “Both Cade Harris at 170 pounds, and Hunter Aldrich at 132 pounds were able to step-up for us and put two wins on the board, and Cade has been excellent all year, ending the regular season with an outstanding record of 28-4.”
Quincy proved to be too strong up and down the line-up for UT to overcome their forfeit deficit, but Fotos is encouraged by the competitive spirit of his team as they prepare for regional competition.
“We are looking for several of our guys to compete hard in the post-season, including Harris, Aldrich and Logan Golding, as the regionals are sink or swim time in a sport like wrestling,” Fotos said. “If a few of our guys can do well, and I believe they can, the future looks bright for UT wrestling.”