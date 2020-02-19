Moline wrestling quartet looks to finish season strong

The message is simple from Moline coach Jacob Ruettiger to his wrestlers for their first-round matches at the Illinois state individual tournament Thursday.
“We just need to take things one match at a time,” Ruettiger said. “If we do what we’ve been doing the past few weeks starting at conference, things will go well.”
Moline had four individuals qualify for state this past weekend at the Class 3A Quincy Sectional, with Charlie Farmer (106 pounds) and Kole Brower (132) earning individual titles. Noah Tapia took second at 113 and 182-pounder DJ Parker went through wrestlebacks to earn a state spot with a third-place finish.
“The guys have done a really good job of never letting anything get them down and to keep grinding, whatever the situation is,” Ruettiger said. “These four guys have put in the work all season and are prepared to reach their goals this weekend.”
Parker and Brower both showed resilience with their performances at sectionals. Parker battled through three rounds of wrestlebacks with two pins and a technical fall, and Brower trailed in both his semifinal and championship bouts before winning both in close decisions.
Situations like the two matches on Saturday are nothing new for Brower, who has trained for those moments his entire career.
“Coming back was like second nature to me,” Brower said. “We’ve practiced for those situations in the past and I just had to do what I needed to do.”
Going through nerve-wracking situations in close matches is where Brower feels he has an advantage over other wrestlers at the state tournament this weekend.
“Those guys will be nervous and aren’t going to wrestle. They’re going to let instinct take over,” Brower said. “I’ll do what I need to do to win and not let the pressure take over. It’s just another match.”
Top-ranked Charlie Farmer is hoping for the chance to get some redemption this weekend. Farmer has one loss this season to Will Baysinger of Mt. Prospect, and the two could meet in the semifinals.
“That’s a match that I want to get back,” Farmer said about the potential matchup. “It doesn’t matter where, I’ve wanted redemption for a while. I have to focus on one match at a time, but I hope to get that chance.”
Farmer rolled through to the sectional title with three technical falls and hopes to continue that momentum through to the state championship.
“It was a huge confidence booster,” Farmer said. “I want to be like a bowling ball and keep my momentum going forward. My coaches told me to go out and score as much as I could, and I hope it carries on through this weekend."