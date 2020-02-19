Moline wrestling quartet looks to finish season strong

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Coming back was like second nature to me,” Brower said. “We’ve practiced for those situations in the past and I just had to do what I needed to do.”

Going through nerve-wracking situations in close matches is where Brower feels he has an advantage over other wrestlers at the state tournament this weekend.

“Those guys will be nervous and aren’t going to wrestle. They’re going to let instinct take over,” Brower said. “I’ll do what I need to do to win and not let the pressure take over. It’s just another match.”

Top-ranked Charlie Farmer is hoping for the chance to get some redemption this weekend. Farmer has one loss this season to Will Baysinger of Mt. Prospect, and the two could meet in the semifinals.

“That’s a match that I want to get back,” Farmer said about the potential matchup. “It doesn’t matter where, I’ve wanted redemption for a while. I have to focus on one match at a time, but I hope to get that chance.”

Farmer rolled through to the sectional title with three technical falls and hopes to continue that momentum through to the state championship.

“It was a huge confidence booster,” Farmer said. “I want to be like a bowling ball and keep my momentum going forward. My coaches told me to go out and score as much as I could, and I hope it carries on through this weekend."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0