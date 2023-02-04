Noah Tapia pinned his way to a third IHSA regional title Saturday afternoon, but he expected himself to do that.

What he didn’t realize was that he set a school record — one he already held.

“I kind of forgot about that before the match,” Tapia said. “It wasn’t until I went over to my coaches after the match that they reminded me, and I was like “Oh shoot, that’s right."

Tapia increased the single-season pin record to 38 with a pin over Yorkville’s Ryder Janeczko in the first period. He was up 6-2 by the first minute before ending things less than a minute and a half into the 145-pound regional championship match at Wharton Field House.

“I heard (Janeczko) was a tough kid, so I went in there wanting to stay in position and score points early like I always do,” Tapia said. “I got to my attacks and felt really good. I was able to put it away fast. I thought it was going to be a little bit more of a fight, but it is always good to put it away.”

The senior needed a total of 4:48 to win all three matches and improve to 46-0 on the season.

“It feels really good (to win a regional) because I was planning on doing it all year,” Tapia said. “Now, I just want to build on this for later in the postseason."

Tapia was the only Maroon to win a title at the IHSA Class 3A regional at Wharton Field House, but three other Moline wrestlers punched their tickets to the sectional at Normal Community High School next week.

As a team, Moline placed fifth with 104 points. Yorkville earned the regional title with 213.5 points, beating out Joliet West (150) and Minooka (140.5) for the crown.

James Soliz will join Tapia at sectionals, but he had to go through a much more difficult path. The junior wrestler lost in the semifinals to Bradley-Bourbonnais’ AJ Mancilla in overtime, but bounced back with wins over Lukas Shipla (Minooka) and Colten Stevens (Yorkville) to finish third and grab the final spot in the 182-pound class.

“The goal was to make it to sectionals today,” Soliz said. “The overall goal was to win it, but things happened. I was able to bounce back, though, and I’ll take third.

“I stayed composed and just wrestled my matches. I always tried to stay in control.”

Soliz pinned Shipla in the first period before winning by a 10-0 major decision to earn third.

Both Domincik Diaz and Zander Ealy also advanced to sectionals with wins in the semifinals before falling short in the regional title matches.

Diaz, a freshman, pinned Joliet’s Central’s Alex Fernandez to secure his spot at 120. He was up 2-1 when he got a reversal, and then finished off the match with a pin seconds later.

“That’s just natural reaction when I’m out there,” Diaz said. “That’s pretty much it. But I feel like I’ve gotten better and better this year. The coaches have pushed me and everyone in the room pushes me every day.

“As a freshman, you don’t really expect to make it — but I did. I’m very excited about it.”

Ealy, a junior, advanced to sectionals for the first time in his career Saturday. He pinned Yorkville’s Sebastian Westphal in the third period to advance to the regional title match in 160.

“I’m really looking forward to next weekend,” Ealy said. “It’s been my goal all season to make it to state and this is just another step closer. Unfortunately, I lost that (title) match, but I get to wrestle next week and that’s all that matters to me.

Tapia and Ealy have worked together almost daily in the room, and Ealy praised Tapia for his ability to teach and improve the younger wrestlers.

“I practice with Noah so much and he pushes me so hard,” Ealy said. “I get beat up in the practice room, but it really shows up out here. I feel like I’m more than prepared.

“Now, I want to go out and prove to people that I’m not someone to be overlooked. I can compete with anyone.”

And that was the general feeling around the Maroons’ sideline. Moline didn’t win a regional title like it did last season, but the athletes moving believe they have a chance to make noise in Champaign.

“All four of us can make it to state,” Soliz said. “That’s the plan right now. We are going to work hard this next week to accomplish that.”

Jack Sibley and DeAnthony Simpson also reached third-place matches, but fell short. Sibley won three straight matches in the consolation bracket before falling to Joliet West’s Marquell Godfrey. Simpson ended his freshman campaign with a 13-2 loss to Yorkville’s Cam Peach.