Moline wrestling stays unbeaten in conference with win at Geneseo

In his junior campaign, Schmacht is undefeated on the shortened year and Ruettiger has seen the work that he's put in paying off.

"He's improved each year, from being a .500 wrestler in his freshman year to picking up 25 wins last season," Ruettiger said. "He knows what he needs to do and was able to answer the call for us tonight which was awesome to see."

As just a freshman, Soliz has had his work cut out for him against some older competitions in the heavier weight classes, but has learned from every match.

"It's definitely a challenging experience," Soliz said. "I've been wrestling for a while, though, and have DJ Parker as my training partner in the wrestling room. He's taught me a lot and corrected me when necessary and is a really great guy."

Parker is a returning state qualifier for the Maroons, who placed third at the 3A state meet in 2020. He picked up a one minute, 52 second pin over Landon Shoemaker tonight to help the Maroons put away the victory at 41-17.

For Geneseo, it's a tough loss for a team that had Western Big 6 title aspirations. The Maple Leafs are not out of contention for the dual meet title though, and coach Jon Murray is happy with the effort that his team gave.