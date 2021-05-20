Moline wrestling stays unbeaten in conference with win at Geneseo

GENESEO — It takes a special group of kids to rise through the adversity of the wrestling season this spring, and both Moline and Geneseo have wrestlers who have risen to the challenge.
In a thrilling dual meet on Thursday night at Bob Reade Field, the Maroons took a 44-26 victory to stay undefeated in the Western Big 6 at 5-0 and remain in the driver's seat to claim the conference title at the end of the season.
Moline coach Jacob Ruettiger was proud of his entire team for going out to compete and not just the ones who came away with points at the end of their matches.
"Everyone did the job that they needed to do," Ruettiger said. "We stressed that a lot before the meet, that we wanted guys to stay off of their backs, and that can be a big win in a dual like this and be beneficial for those guys down the road."
Two important victories for the Maroons on the night came from junior Alex Schmacht at 126 pounds and James Soliz at 195. Schmacht pinned opponent Jack Snyder in one minute, six seconds and Soliz earned a 7-2 decision over Harrison Neumann.
Schmacht and teammate Charlie Farmer have been alternating weight classes all year, and it was the junior Schmacht who went out and got the key pin to put Moline up 18-3 early on in the dual.
"We've both been weighing in around the same weight all season, and coach has put us where he needs us," Schmacht said. "I knew that it was going to be a battle for every point against Geneseo and we went out and got a big win for the team."
In his junior campaign, Schmacht is undefeated on the shortened year and Ruettiger has seen the work that he's put in paying off.
"He's improved each year, from being a .500 wrestler in his freshman year to picking up 25 wins last season," Ruettiger said. "He knows what he needs to do and was able to answer the call for us tonight which was awesome to see."
As just a freshman, Soliz has had his work cut out for him against some older competitions in the heavier weight classes, but has learned from every match.
"It's definitely a challenging experience," Soliz said. "I've been wrestling for a while, though, and have DJ Parker as my training partner in the wrestling room. He's taught me a lot and corrected me when necessary and is a really great guy."
Parker is a returning state qualifier for the Maroons, who placed third at the 3A state meet in 2020. He picked up a one minute, 52 second pin over Landon Shoemaker tonight to help the Maroons put away the victory at 41-17.
For Geneseo, it's a tough loss for a team that had Western Big 6 title aspirations. The Maple Leafs are not out of contention for the dual meet title though, and coach Jon Murray is happy with the effort that his team gave.
"The guys did what they could against a really great Moline team," Murray said. "They gave it their best effort and we were out-matched, and they just beat us tonight. This was a big test for our guys and some of the kids were able to wrestle against some really talented athletes on the other side. It hurts to lose tonight, but hopefully our younger talent will train to be better."