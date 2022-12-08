Moline wrestling trio lifts Maroons past UT's Marolf brothers

Three Marolf brothers wrestle for United Township, but it was the youngest one that made the most noise Thursday.

Xavier Marolf found himself in a 5-3 hole and on the bottom of Kayden Serrano’s grasp, but the freshman countered when Serrano tried a risky move, and Serrano never recovered.

“I was just trying to stay away from being wrapped too tight so that I couldn’t get out, and I just wanted to break that lock,” Marolf said. “I saw him hop down on my side, and that’s when I knew I just had to reach over and I could get the pin.”

Marolf quickly rotated Serrano’s arm backwards and gained control on top. Three seconds later, Marolf had pinned his opponent.

Despite the comeback, Moline won the dual 46-27 on Thursday at Wharton Field House. UT trailed 34-3 at one point before a late charge.

“It’s crazy how much work we put in to get some points back at the end,” Xavier Marolf said. “We were working for the win even though we knew we couldn’t get it. We fought as hard as we could.”

Xavier Marolf’s brother, Kayden Marolf, also earned points for the Panthers with an 8-4 decision at 160 over Moline’s Bradley Ledbetter, who was a sectional qualifier last season.

“(Kayden) is a great (workout) partner,” Xavier Marolf said. “I duel with him almost daily. He helps me through a lot of stuff and gets me a lot better.”

However, not much else went UT’s way at Wharton.

The dual started at 138, and Moline’s Hunter Toye recorded a 10-2 major decision.

Then Noah Tapia, who finished as the state runner-up last season at 145 in Class 3A, stepped onto the mat.

The senior Maroon had four takedowns in 30 seconds and finished off his opponent with a pin in 46 seconds.

“I want to get out there and put a separation between our points on the board so I can get it done for my team,” Tapia said. “I go out there with the same intention every time I wrestle. I know what I’m going to do, and I go out there and do it.”

After Kayden Marolf won by decision, Moline’s other major leaders picked up fast falls. Zander Ealy pinned Teagan Marolf with a 1:42 left in the second period at 160, and then Pablo Perez pinned Aiden Sherman in 54 seconds. James Soliz’s match only lasted a minute and six seconds against Jordan Patz.

"They went out and took care of business," Moline coach Jacob Ruettiger said. "They know what they needed to do."

After those three, Moline led 34-3.

“That definitely helps get momentum going,” Tapia said. “It makes for an exciting environment on the bench and I think the guys going out to wrestle can definitely feel that momentum. We had a freshman go get his first varsity win and that was awesome to see.”

Freshman Wrigley Schradeya took down Joel Gutierrez for an early 2-0 lead, but Schradeya ended it when Gutierrez tried to get up. Instead of letting that happen, Schradeya put him on his back and earned the whistle with 48 seconds still left in the opening period for his first win.

“I was really proud of Wrigley tonight,” Ruettiger said. “He’s been sticking with it because he’s wrestled some hammers this year, I mean, some kids that have been ranked in the top 10. It was really nice to see him get that win.”

The Maroons are still dealing with injuries, but sophomore Jackson Sibley was another young wrestler who impressed in the dual.

“(The underclassmen) are always in the room working hard, and it’s very rewarding for them to be able to put it together at the varsity level, and in a Western Big 6 match makes it even bigger,” Tapia said. “They definitely deserve it.”

UT’s Jordan Pauwels-Whitmarsh and Payton Birdsley picked up pins late in the match to close the gap, but Moline’s early lead was too much to overcome.

“We are a little banged up, but we had guys step up so we could finish off the match,” Ruettiger said. “We just want to keep on getting better each and every day. The end result was a ‘W’, but we have a lot to work on. UT came out and battled today, and that’s what a lot of teams in the Western Big 6 are going to do.”