Moline wrestling uses quick pins to take down Alleman

Alleman started and ended Wednesday night’s dual meet against Moline with hard-earned victories on the mat.
Everything in between went the Maroons’ way.
Moline earned seven pins and won by forfeit four times in its 69-9 victory against Alleman at Wharton Field House.
Despite the score, the night began with some controversy at 106 pounds.
Alleman’s Dalton Nimrick, who picked up his 100th career victory Tuesday against Sterling, was up 5-2 against Devon Jones at the end of the second period. Jones responded aggressively and held a 6-5 lead after two takedowns, but Nimrick was awarded two points in the final seconds for a reversal after escaping Jones’ grasp and getting position on top.
Moline coach Jacob Ruettiger visibly disagreed, and made sure he had a conversation with the referee at the scorer’s table, but Nimrick was awarded the match nonetheless.
“(Jones) has got to learn to finish a match, but I don’t think it was two (points for Nimrick there),” Ruettiger said. “But that’ll come with age and maturity. That would have been a nice one to have, but he is taking the right strides.”
Nimrick, who is ranked No. 9 by the IWCOA in Class 1A at 106, had to fight for every point. The lower weight classes usually have a lot of speed and quick moves, but both wrestlers looked drained by the end of the third period.
“You didn’t see the best out of Dalton Nimrick,” Alleman coach Norman Jacks said. “I can tell you that right now. He looked a little tired. He’s a captain who leads this team and I think he knew there was a lot of expectations on his shoulders. I think it wore on him a little bit.”
The next six matches Moline either won by a first-period pin or a forfeit. After Alleman took a 3-0 lead, it took just eight minutes for the Maroons to jump ahead 36-6.
“We talked about going out and taking care of business,” Ruettiger said. “We are in the final stretch before the conference tournament so we want them to get their lungs under them and take care of business. Every time we step on the mat we try to get better and that’s what we did tonight.”
Jackson Sibley began the Maroons’ scoring run with a pin over Jakob Sherrard at 113. Kayden Serrano followed suit at 120 by pinning Tony Garcia in 17 seconds. Carmelo Cruz won by forfeit at 126 before Bradley Ledbetter pinned Carlos Ramirez in 59 seconds.
Kole Brower, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A by IWCOA at 132 pounds, pinned Gunner Jacks in the first period. The University of Illinois commit sits just 16 takedowns away from the all-time record at Moline.
And his confidence is a big reason why.
“It’s just about learning how to go dominate and show that I am better than these kids,” Brower said. “I know I am going to win. There is no doubt about it.”
Moline’s Noah Tapia won by forfeit at 145 before Jordan Langenderfer pinned Mark Schott in the second period at 152 pounds, the first to reach the second period since the opening match. Then, Moline’s Parker Terronez (160) and Pablo Perez (170) won by forfeit.
“We didn’t come here with any false sense that we were able to come out and win a dual against Moline right now,” Jacks said. “We are a program that has come a long ways, but we are not happy with where we are at. We don’t want to stay here.”
Alleman’s Andrew Torres kept it close with James Soliz, but Soliz made a move against Torres in the second period to earn another pin for the Maroons.
The 195-pound bout almost went the distance, but Moline senior Oscar Antu pinned Payton Pirog with nine seconds left in the third period. Antu was up 10-0 at the time.
The second closest match of the day was between Moline freshman Bennett Gorgal and Alleman’s Joey McGee at 220.
Gorgal held the lead the entire match, but McGee fought back to make it a one- point match late in the third. Gorgal looked exhausted, and was pushed out of the circle multiple times, but held on for a gritty 9-7 decision victory.
“(McGee) was one of my former teammates in middle school, so I knew it was going to be a good match,” Gorgal said. “We were both gassed at the end, but I was able to stick it out and barely win.”
It was a performance that even impressed his coach.
“(Gorgal) is tough, and you can’t teach that,” Ruettiger said. “That’s what got him through that match. He is basically a first-year wrestler, so him stepping up on that mat and getting varisty time is huge. Him having success is awesome.”
Alleman’s Charles Jagusah, ranked No. 1 in 1A by IWCOA at 285, pinned Cael Terronez in 20 seconds after picking up Terronez and flipping him on his back for the takedown. Jagusah is now 26-0 on the season.
“(Jagusah) is one of those guys that doesn’t expect to lose and that’s been built off of a lot of winning,” Jacks said. “He works really hard. Tonight before the meet I texted all the boys to come in and watch film and even though (Jagusah) made quick work of the Sterling kid last night, he was the first one who stepped up and wanted to watch film. He knows there is still something to learn. He wants to get better.”