Moline wrestling uses quick pins to take down Alleman

“It’s just about learning how to go dominate and show that I am better than these kids,” Brower said. “I know I am going to win. There is no doubt about it.”

Moline’s Noah Tapia won by forfeit at 145 before Jordan Langenderfer pinned Mark Schott in the second period at 152 pounds, the first to reach the second period since the opening match. Then, Moline’s Parker Terronez (160) and Pablo Perez (170) won by forfeit.

“We didn’t come here with any false sense that we were able to come out and win a dual against Moline right now,” Jacks said. “We are a program that has come a long ways, but we are not happy with where we are at. We don’t want to stay here.”

Alleman’s Andrew Torres kept it close with James Soliz, but Soliz made a move against Torres in the second period to earn another pin for the Maroons.

The 195-pound bout almost went the distance, but Moline senior Oscar Antu pinned Payton Pirog with nine seconds left in the third period. Antu was up 10-0 at the time.

The second closest match of the day was between Moline freshman Bennett Gorgal and Alleman’s Joey McGee at 220.