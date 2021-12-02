Moline wrestling's quick start pushes Maroons past Rocky

Noah Tapia, also one of Moline’s top wrestlers, pinned Rocky’s Tristan Willoughby in the 145-pound class in the second period (1:45) after building a 14-3 lead. Both matches were quick and dominant, just what Moline coach Jacob Ruettiger wanted.

“Starting out with Brower and Tapia, both defending state champs, we expect them to get bonus points,” Ruettiger said. “It was a huge momentum boost.

“(Brower’s) making statements. He’s really good on his feet, and he’s really good in all positions. That’s what he is going to do. He is going out there to make statements and that was a big statement win.”

And the Maroons weren’t done. Moline rattled off three more wins beginning with Zander Ealy pinning Amare Overton with 17 seconds left in the third period. Moline’s Parker Terronez followed that up with another pin in the 160-pound class against Matthew Cook in the second period (0:59). And not to be outdone, sophomore Pablo Perez pinned Eian Marshall in the first period (0:24).

After five matches, it was 29-0 Moline. All were victories by fall except Brower, who had his reasons.