Moline's Brower, Tapia train and teach each other in pursuit of state title

Kole Brower and Noah Tapia have been wrestling together as teammates since middle school, but it wasn’t until recently they became practice partners.

Tapia was considerably smaller than Brower for years, but once the Moline High School junior wrestler caught up in weight to his older teammate, the duo have worked almost every single day at practice.

And the results have been outstanding.

“They’re wrestling some of the best competition in the state every day in the practice room,” Moline coach Jacob Ruettiger said. “That’s pushing them to be better on the mat. Then, when they’re facing other tough kids in competition, they’ve already seen it every day in the room so they’ve got a little bit of an advantage.”

By using each other to get better, both Brower and Tapia have had memorable seasons.

Tapia, ranked No. 2 by the IWCOA at 145, is 44-2 and broke the single-season pin record (32) on his way to a Western Big 6 Conference tournament title. Tapia followed that with regional and sectional championships the past two weekends to punch a ticket to the state tournament that begins Thursday at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

“I’ve just been spending a lot of time wrestling, that’s what it’s really come down to,” Tapia said. “I have learned to give effort in any position I’m in. Obviously, when I’m wrestling someone like Kole, I have to give effort in every position. We make each other open up in practice and it’s definitely helped. I’ve seen a huge growth in the last year.”

Tapia captured his first state title in June in the IWCOA state tournament after the IHSA state series was canceled because of COVID-19. And since then, Brower believes, he has only gotten better.

“He’s a quick learner and he picks up on (wrestling techniques) super-fast,” Brower said. “If we’re working on something together and I hit it, I’ll go to hit that same move the next day and he will already have a way to defend or stop me from hitting that move. He always makes me have to create new shots so I can find new ways to score and be creative.”

Which is considerable praise considering that Brower, a University of Illinois wrestling commit, is one of the best wrestlers in the state — regardless of class.

Brower, ranked No. 1 at 138 by the IWCOA, went 23-0 during his junior season on his way to an IWCOA state title. He has followed that with a 42-1 season, breaking the Moline career takedown record in the process. And like Tapia, Brower also earned WB6, regional and sectional titles this season.

“You just know what you’re going to get when those two get ready to duel,” Ruettiger said. “They are also very goal-driven. Kole wanted to break the takedown record and he did that. Noah had the drive to break the school pin record and he’s done that this season. They set goals that are high and they go out and obtain them.”

One of the reasons why Tapia and Brower work so well together, outside of being just seven pounds apart, is the pair’s wrestling styles. They are practically the same.

“We basically work on everything together,” Brower said. “I’ll find something I like and I’ll ask him, 'Hey, what do you think about this?’

“We kind of try to do it together. We get a lot of the same shots. And we have a similar style, we like getting on top to control. The only real difference is I like to have a little more space, and (Tapia) likes to grab ahold of you to move them around.”

When watching Tapia or Brower wrestle, it’s clear they have a plan.

Both are quick on their feet and always making the first move to set up their opponent to their advantage. Confidence and aggression drives both to score as many points as possible, no matter the score or situation.

“We both have that competitive edge when going into a match,” Brower said. “We know what we can do when we step out there. I think that sets us apart from a lot of guys in the state who don’t necessarily have that edge. We know a lot of guys are going to run from us, but we have learned to open up and still score on those guys.”

“We’re always getting scrappy,” Tapia said. “Both of us are always looking for new ways to score. Having someone like that to work with every day is really good. It gives you something to chase.”

And one of the only things left for the Maroon duo to chase — an IHSA state title — will be in reach this week. Moline is still alive as a team after winning the Joliet West regional title, but Tapia and Brower are the only two individuals on the team to make it to state.

The duo fell short of a podium position when they reached state two years ago, but that experience is crucial according to Ruettiger.

“(State Farm Center) is always different,” Ruettiger said. “What we have going for us is that they have both been down there. The first time going there and looking up and seeing all those people, some people just don’t perform. But (Tapia and Brower) have been there. They’ve seen that crowd and they’ve wrestled in some of the biggest arenas around the country.

"They will stay within themselves. I expect them to take it like another wrestling match and take care of business like they always do.”

As the tournament nears, nerves don't seem to be an issue — just like Ruettiger predicted. The same confidence that got Brower to this point hasn't wavered.

"We are going to go out like we always do and wrestle like we want to," Brower said. "We're not going to care what they throw against us, we're just going to win."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.