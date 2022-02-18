Moline's duo clinches state title berths; Rocky's Bernard fulfills 'dream'

CHAMPAIGN — Moline’s Kole Brower found himself in a situation he isn’t used to being in — losing.

The senior wrestler, ranked No. 1 by the IWCOA and 44-1 on the year, was on the brink of getting pinned when he turned his body just enough to get out of the grasp from Downer Grove South’s Jimmy Nugent. But he still trailed 6-2.

“He caught me on my back, sometimes those flukes happen,” Brower said.

Well, it wasn’t a fluke what happened next. Brower responded aggressively, diving at Nugent's legs and earning takedown points as will.

“I thought, ‘I’m down, this is it,’” Brower said. "It was really different for me.”

Brower eventually tied it back up but found himself on the bottom once more.

That’s when Brower, an Illinois commit, flipped again, but this time got on top of Nugent, and the rest of the match was his after earning reversal points. A few more takedowns later gave Brower the 13-9 victory. Brower will be headed to his first IHSA state title match Saturday night — in the same arena where his future college competes.

“It already feels like home,” Brower said. “This means a lot. I got nervous my first match, but ever since those first-match jitters I have settled in. I have worked on composure this year, and I feel like I have stayed composed since. That’s been big.”

Neither Brower nor Moline coach Jacob Ruettiger were composed watching teammate Noah Tapia battle against Fremd’s Charlie Fifield in the 145 pound semifinal, though.

And for good reason, the match was close. Tapia and Fifield were locked at 0-0 after two periods. Both wrestlers looked hesitant to open up or make a move in fear of getting taken to the ground. But that changed when Tapia earned a point after escaping Fifield’s grasp to begin the third period. Tapia finally got a takedown in the third period and held on for the 4-1 victory.

“It feels great winning with my best friend,” Brower said. “We have been in the hotel all week and have been telling each other we are going to win state titles. We want to repeat to show that last year wasn’t a fluke. We think we are the greatest in the nation. We don’t think anyone can beat us. We have been beat, but we are here to show that those losses don’t matter.”

At the same time as Brower, Rock Island’s Aoci Bernard was wrestling Civic Memorial’s Bryce Griffin in the 2A 138-pound semifinals.

And similar to Brower, Bernard found himself behind — but by not as much. The Rocky senior trailed 3-2, but things changed dramatically when Griffin tried to tangle with Bernard on his feet. When Griffin locked his arms, Bernard used his strength to pick him off the ground. With Griffin’s feet in the air, Bernard rotated and fell, earning a takedown and placing Griffin on his back. After that, Bernard held on for the 8-4 decision.

“Toward the end he broke,” Bernard said. “I just kept going and going and didn’t give up on myself. My coaches kept telling me I got this and I believed them. I give them credit for getting through it.”

After winning the match, Bernard walked around the arena floor in shock, shaking his head and hugging his friends.

“It hasn’t fully hit me yet,” Bernard said. “It’s just so much to handle I can’t describe it in words. I’m just amazed at what I’ve accomplished this year.

“I can’t believe I’m in the state finals. That’s everyone’s dream. But the job isn’t done yet. I still have that state title to go after, and it’s mine.

In the wrestleback portion of the tournament, three wrestlers from the WB6 advanced to the third round wrestlebacks scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday.

Geneseo freshman Zachary Montez only had to win one match Friday after winning his preliminary round matchup Thursday, and the opponent was a familiar one.

Montez lined up against Rock Island’s Samuel Niyonkuru, who Montez pinned for a WB6 title on Jan. 28. The Maple Leaf wrestler didn’t get the pin this time, but Montez still got a major decision (8-0) victory to keep his season alive.

Zachary’s brother, Anthony Montez, also earned the chance to continue his season Saturday. Anthony Montez faced Oak Forest’s Max Corral in the second round of wrestlebacks and took command of the match early. The senior Maple Leaf won 3-0 by gaining the upper position to deny Corral any chance at getting any shots in.

All three Rocks who lost matches Thursday, Truth Vesey (106), Niyonkuru (113) and Steven Marquez (182) all won their first round wrestleback matches Friday morning — but just one advanced to Saturday.

Vesey pinned Kennedy’s Victor Alvarado in the first period and followed that by building a huge lead against Wauconda’s Lucas Galdine to hold on with a 15-11 decision victory.

Niyonkuru defeated Normal Community West’s Matt Bicknell in the first round of wrestlebacks, but fell against WB6 foe, Geneseo’s Zachary Montez, in the by an 8-0 major decision in the second round.

Rocky’s Marquez pinned Crete-Monee’s Brandon Alexander in the first period of the first round wrestlebacks, but lost a slow and physical 3-0 match to Civic Memorial’s Colton Carlisle.

Geneseo freshman Tim Sebastian had his season come to an end with a 12-2 major decision loss to Harvey Thornton’s Keevin Osborne in the second round wrestlebacks.

Wrestlers who advanced to the third round wrestleback matches will begin at 9 a.m. A win in the third round would guarantee a spot in the third or fifth place matches Saturday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.