An IHSA Class 3A state runner-up at 145 pounds last year, Moline senior standout Noah Tapia now has his chance for redemption.

Picking up wins in Friday's quarterfinal and semifinal round to remain unbeaten at 52-0, Tapia is back in the 145-pound championship bout Saturday night at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

Standing between Tapia and his first IHSA state crown is St. Charles' junior Jayden Colon (40-5). It will be a rematch of this season's Dvorak Invitational finals, won 6-4 by Tapia.

"It's just going to be a six-minute scrap," Tapia said. "That's what I want to do. Do it one more time, and get it done."

While using last year's 3-1 loss to DeKalb's Tommy Curran in the finals as motivation throughout the season, Tapia has gone step by step the last two days.

"That motivated me all year in practice, but right now, I'm focused on living in the moment and not living in the past," he said. "I'm going to go out and wrestle my match. I'm just focused on going one match at a time."

In Class 2A, Rock Island junior Andrew Marquez finds himself in the spot Tapia was in last year as he will wrestle for his first state crown Saturday night.

The Rocks' 195-pounder took care of business in Friday's semifinals with a 5-1 decision over Gambino Perez of Chicago Brother Rice, and will now take on Mahomet-Seymour senior Mateo Casillas (51-1) for the championship.

"The whole match, I felt in control," Marquez (41-5) said. "He shot some dumb shots, and it all came down from there."

Marquez's win came after watching his older brother, senior 182-pounder Steven Marquez, fall short of the state finals with a 7-4 loss to undefeated Matty Jens of Grayslake Central.

"I saw that, and I was heartbroken, but I was the next match after that, and I just had to tighten up," the younger Marquez said. "I had to win it, and it felt good. I feel like I have to clean some things up to beat (Casillas), but if I wrestle my match, I can end up with a victory."

As for the older Marquez (38-5), he looks to finish his season and his high school career on a high note.

"It's all behind me now," he said. "I just have to focus on the future."

Rocky trio, Leafs' Montez still chasing hardware: Three of the Marquez brothers' Rock Island teammates along with Geneseo sophomore standout Zachary Montez remain in pursuit of state hardware.

At 132 pounds, Montez (45-3) pinned Luke Kawa of Oak Lawn Richards in 5:09 in his first wrestleback match, advancing him to the consolation quarterfinals and a matchup with Freeport's Jacob Redington.

Rock Island 113-pound junior Truth Vesey (40-4) also came out on top in his one and only consolation match Friday, scoring a 10-2 major decision over Rochelle's Tommy Tourdot. He will face Lemont's Cory Zator Saturday morning.

At 120 pounds, Rock Island junior Daniel McGhee (25-6) made quick work of Wauconda's Lucas Galdine, winning by pin in 1:34. McGhee will continue his medal hunt Saturday morning against Deerfield's Luke Reddy.

Also staying alive in the bloodround is Rocky junior 170-pounder Amare Overton (40-10), a 5-1 winner over Harvey Thornton's Davion Adams. He returns to action in the consolation quarters against Evergreen Park's Aseal Rubalcava.

The road ends: Tapia's Moline teammate James Soliz had a short stay in the 3A bloodround, dropping a 15-4 first-round decision to Wilmette Loyola Academy's Quinn Herbert. The junior bows out with a 41-10 record.

In 2A, Geneseo's freshman duo of 138-pounder Malaki Jackson (25-14) and Kye Weinzierl (27-12) also went one-and-done Friday. Jackson was pinned in 5:38 by Chicago St. Rita's Connor Pasch; Weinzierl was pinned at the 2:28 mark by Rochester's Nolan Mrozowski.

Rock Island senior 145-pounder Tristan Willoughby (29-21) also saw his season end in the consolation opening round with an 11-3 major decision loss to Lombard Montini's Santino Tenuta.

Rock Island senior 106-pounder Sammy Niyonkuru (30-12) dropped a 4-2 heartbreaker to Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge's Jake Lowitzki in the second round of wrestlebacks.