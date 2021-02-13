Momentum carries nine Q-C wrestlers to state

The Hawks crowned seven district champions among 11 state qualifiers while piling up 205 team points. Camanche and West Liberty, advancing four and three wrestlers respectively, finished second and third with 82 and 62 points. Central DeWitt, moving two wrestlers to state, took sixth with 39.5.

Bussa and Zeimet rallied in their championship matches to advance.

At 106, West Liberty’s Colin Cassady grabbed an early 2-0 lead that only motivated Bussa, who picked up a reversal before recording a fall in 50 seconds as he moved to 35-3.

“That got me fired up,’’ said Bussa, who was able to lock Cassady up in a cradle that led to his second pin of the day.

“I’ve been working toward this for four years. As a senior, it means a lot. The first couple of years, I was a natural 106 pounder. Now, I’ve had to work to cut a little weight and I think that helps me now when I compete. I feel stronger.’’

Zeimet earned a return trip to state with a 3-2 decision over Cole Whitehead of Center Point-Urbana, trailing 2-0 after two periods before using a tilt to claim three nearfall points 18 second in the third to secure the win.