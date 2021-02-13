Momentum carries nine Q-C wrestlers to state

SOLON, Iowa – For a first-time qualifier like Camanche senior Jaxon Bussa or a wrestler preparing for his fourth appearance in the Iowa high school championships like Central DeWitt’s Keaton Zeimet and West Liberty’s Kobe Simon, Saturday was all about momentum.
The trio were among nine Quad-City area competitors who earned berths in the Iowa Class 2A state tournament field with their work in district competition at Solon.
Bussa at 106 pounds, Zeimet at 120 and Simon at 220 were among five area wrestlers who won district titles, joined by Camanche’s Eric Kinkaid at 145 and Cade Everson at 182.
Four additional competitors, Royce Butt of Central DeWitt at 113, Alex Beaver of West Liberty at 126, Drake Collins of West Liberty at 160 and Logan Waltz of Camanche at 170, advanced to state competition with runner-up finishes.
“This is what you work for all year,’’ said Kinkaid, a junior who followed a semifinal pin with an 8-1 decision over West Delaware’s Logan Peyton in his championship match to improve to 37-3 on the season.
“Things felt good today. I felt like I was in control the whole time. I was able to wrestle the matches I wanted to wrestle.’’
All had to earn the opportunity to take the mat beginning Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in a district dominated by West Delaware.
The Hawks crowned seven district champions among 11 state qualifiers while piling up 205 team points. Camanche and West Liberty, advancing four and three wrestlers respectively, finished second and third with 82 and 62 points. Central DeWitt, moving two wrestlers to state, took sixth with 39.5.
Bussa and Zeimet rallied in their championship matches to advance.
At 106, West Liberty’s Colin Cassady grabbed an early 2-0 lead that only motivated Bussa, who picked up a reversal before recording a fall in 50 seconds as he moved to 35-3.
“That got me fired up,’’ said Bussa, who was able to lock Cassady up in a cradle that led to his second pin of the day.
“I’ve been working toward this for four years. As a senior, it means a lot. The first couple of years, I was a natural 106 pounder. Now, I’ve had to work to cut a little weight and I think that helps me now when I compete. I feel stronger.’’
Zeimet earned a return trip to state with a 3-2 decision over Cole Whitehead of Center Point-Urbana, trailing 2-0 after two periods before using a tilt to claim three nearfall points 18 second in the third to secure the win.
“I saw an opening and I went for it,’’ Zeimet said. “It was the best opportunity for me to turn the match around. You get to this point, you have to keep battling, find a way to get it done. I only have four matches left now and I wanted to make sure I had that chance.’’
Everson, improving to 40-2 on the season, had to reverse an earlier decision to make that happen in his championship match at 182.
His opponent, Cael Meyer of West Delaware, had won a 9-5 decision against the Camanche senior at the South Winneshiek Invitational earlier this season.
Meyer led 5-3 after one period in Saturday’s final, but an escape and a takedown preceded a pin in 4 minutes, 38 seconds, the second pin of the day.
“The first time we wrestled, he took me down and took me down. Something had to change,’’ Everson said. “That match told me that I had to change things up a bit and a couple of weeks ago, I changed my style a bit and it seems to be working for me.’’
Simon came from behind to earn his title at 220 with a 6-5 decision over Solon’s Gage Marty.
Scoreless after one period and trailing 4-3 after two, the Comets’ 33-3 senior tied the match with an escape nine seconds into the third period and won it with a takedown with :38 remaining.
“I need to get to my offense sooner and open things up a bit more, but I’m proud of the way I wrestled,’’ Simon said. “I get a chance to get back to Des Moines next weekend and finish this the way I want to, and that’s what I needed to get done today.’’
In a West Liberty season impacted initially by some COVID issues, Simon echoed the sentiments of several Quad-City area state qualifiers.
“It’s been a different season, but the goal to make the most out of every opportunity you have, that hasn’t changed,’’ Simon said.