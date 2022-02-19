Montez brothers end Geneseo career together on the mat in podium finishes at state

CHAMPAIGN — Seconds before Geneseo High School freshman Zachary Montez stepped on the mat for his third place bout at the state wrestling finals, coach Jon Murray walked off the arena floor.

Murray switched passes with Anthony Montez, Zachary’s older brother, giving the Maple Leaf senior the opportunity to sit in the coach’s corner for Zachary’s final match as teammates.

“That was really cool, I mean, words really just can’t describe it,” Anthony Montez said. “It’s the last time I can ever be in my brother's corner, so it means a lot. We have wrestled our entire lives together, so it means everything.”

Zachary dropped a 4-2 decision to Crystal Lake South’s Josh Glover, but the freshman still finished fourth in his first IHSA state tournament and picked up four wins, including a 14-6 major decision victory over Chicago St. Rita’s Austin Dangles in the fourth round wrestlebacks earlier Saturday.

“I always came here and watched this when I was younger, so now that I’m out here wrestling and experiencing it for myself, it’s pretty cool," Zachary Montez said. "It’s a great atmosphere.

“I’m just going to take away that I need to treat it like any other tournament. I need to wrestle like I always wrestle.”

When it came time for Anthony to wrestle in the 160-pound third-place match, his little brother returned the favor.

The piece of advice he gave his senior sibling for his final high school wrestling match?

“Just go out there and win,” Zachary said.

And he did.

Anthony Montez faced off against Brother Rice’s Nate Chirillo, and the points were scarce. After a scoreless first period, Anthony Montez earned an escape point out of the bottom position to open the second. The senior Maple Leaf kept position on top throughout the third period to hold on for the 1-0 win, placing third in the process.

It was almost the same as Anthony’s fourth-round consolation match, where he won 1-0 over Washington’s Blake Hinrichsen. The escape point was the match-winner in both.

“Bottom is probably one of my best positions, so every match I know I have at least one point,” Anthony Montez said. “But top has also been good for me. That’s two-straight matches where I rode the guy out to get the win.”

Anthony Montez finished his season with four straight wins after injuring his shoulder in the quarterfinals and dropping a close 5-3 decision.

“I’m happy. I mean, I didn’t come here to get what I wanted, but I got the next best thing, which is third,” Anthony Montez said. “It’s also emotional being here with my brother and my dad. It means a lot.”

The win gave Anthony Montez 133 all-time wins in his Geneseo career, which pushed him to third most in Maple Leaf history.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Anthony Montez said. “I didn’t get as many matches last year with the COVID year, but I was still able to do it. Geneseo has a long history of having some really good wrestlers, so to finish third all-time, it feels pretty good.”

Two other local wrestlers made their way through wrestlebacks to reach third place matches, but both fell just short in their final match of the season.

Mercer County’s Ethan Monson claimed his spot in the third-place match with a 1-0 victory over Odgen’s Holden Brazelton. And just like Anthony Montez, Monson got the only point of the match with an escape early in the third period.

The Golden Eagle sophomore was pinned in the second period by Newman’s Brady Grennan, who Monson pinned in the quarterfinals Thursday, but still finished on the podium in fourth.

Erie-Prophetstown’s Jase Grunder handily won his fourth round wrestleback, beating Dakota’s Tyler Simmer by a 12-2 major decision to reach the third-place bout. The junior Panther lost to Harvard’s Ivan Rosas in the third-place bout to finish fourth at 145 pounds in Class 1A.

Sherrard’s Walker Anderson lost a 5-2 decision to Burton’s Brock Wood in the fourth round, but rebounded with a 6-0 decision over Hillsboro’s Magnus Wells in the fifth-place match.

“It feels great to end the tournament and season with a win,” Anderson said. “It’s not what I came here for, but I’m a junior and there’s always next year. I’m very proud and very happy with what I did, it’s a great foundation for next year, but it’s more fuel for the fire.”

Riverdale’s Alex Watson lost a 4-3 decision at the final second to Yorkville Christian’s Tyler Martinez, but the junior wrestler responded with a 9-0 decision over Murphysboro’s Dayton Hoffman in the fifth-place match.

Fulton’s Zane Pannell dropped a high-scoring 17-15 match to Canton’s Joseph Norton in the fourth round before storming back with a pin over LeRoy’s Tyson Brent in the fifth-place match.

Rock Island’s Truth Vesey, Morrison’s Kayden White, Sherrard’s Ryder Roelf and Rockridge’s Jude Finch all had their seasons come to an end on the final day of the state tournament with losses in the third round wrestlebacks Saturday morning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.