Morgan leads Assumption contingent to state wrestling meet

MAQUOKETA — Assumption senior Aiden Morgan has constant reminders of where he came from and, more importantly the person who has been by his side the entire way — his mom Ashley.

Morgan isn’t shy about showing everyone how important she is. On his thigh is a tattoo of the number 1984. On the inside of his wrestling shoes, embroidered in white — 1984.

“That was the year my mom was born,” Morgan said. “It’s just there to show how much she means to me and how it motivates me to do this for her.”

With his performance at the Class 2A District 4 state qualifying tournament on Saturday in Maquoketa, one thing is very clear, Morgan honored her well.

In his championship match at 220 pounds, Morgan (28-4) dominated West Delaware junior Sawyer Falck, winning by technical fall 16-0 at the 5:47 mark of the match. Morgan advances to Des Moines and the state finals next weekend as serious contender for the state title.

“I wanted to go out and make a statement in the finals,” Morgan said. “I wanted to keep things at a high pace and keep that motor going.”

Morgan was one of six Knights wrestlers who advanced into the state meet next weekend. It started at 106, where sophomore Peyton Pilgrim earned his first trip to state by rolling through his two matches. He toppled Ethan Long of Monticello 8-3 for the title.

“This feels good as a sophomore going to state for the first time,” Pilgrim said. “I just stayed on the offensive and it feels great.”

Senior Allen Catour won his weight class at 160 by forfeit over Class 2A top-ranked Jadyn Peyton of West Delaware. Seniors Jacob Maes at 113 and Johnny Argo at 182 and junior Derrick Bass at 126 also advanced to state with their second-place finishes.

West Delaware, the top ranked team in Class 2A won the meet with 157 points. Assumption finished second with 112.5. Central DeWitt finished fourth (73), Camanche seventh (20) and Tipton 10th (9).

No wrestler brought the near-capacity crowd to their feet quite line Camanche senior Eric Kinkaid. In the title match at 145, Kinkaid took immediate control against unbeaten Vinton-Shellsburg senior Cooper Sanders.

It looked like Kinkaid had pinned Sanders in the first minute of the match. Then, after a bloody nose timeout for Kinkaid, he struck again and nearly had Sanders one more time. Finally, at the 1:48 mark of the first period, Kinkaid pinned Sanders. The roar from the crowd was deafening.

“I was pretty hyped up right after, so I don’t even remember hearing it,” said Kinkaid. “I felt like I had him a couple of times, but I stayed persistent and knew I was going to eventually get it.”

Kinkaid, who is just three months removed from a broken left ankle suffered in the Storm's second round state playoff game, showed the explosiveness that has earned him three previous trips to state.

“Next week is really the focus,” said Kinkaid who improved to 12-1 on the season. “That’s where all my energy is, and I can’t get caught up in all of the excitement just yet.”

Central DeWitt sophomore Royce Butt earned his trip to state by winning the 126-pound weight class. He defeated Bass by injury forfeit making it a somewhat less busy day.

“It kind of happened too me last week too,” Butt said of wrestling fewer matches. “But I am excited about getting to wrestle next week. I have been there in AAU so I know I will be ready.”

