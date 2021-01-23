Morgan rebounds from 'flaw' to win 195-pound Lueders title

CLINTON — Right after suffering a pin in the blink of an eye Thursday against North Scott, Assumption's Aiden Morgan went back into the wrestling room.
The Knights' top-10 ranked wrestler at 195-pounds put those two days of work to good use Saturday afternoon.
Strengthening his game from top, Morgan picked up two wins — both by bonus points — to claim the title at his weight at the Bob Lueders Invitational inside Yourd Gymnasium. He was one of two champions the Class 2A No. 4 Knights crowned.
Ignited by seven top finishers, Class 1A No. 2 Lisbon brought home the team title with 224 points while Class 3A No. 9 Linn-Mar placed second. Assumption edged Pleasant Valley for third, 180-173. Camanche (116.5) rounded out the top-5.
"For the most part, we wrestled pretty good," Knights assistant coach Marcus Bass said. "Still battling injuries, but it's coming along."
Morgan was put on his head against the Lancers Joey Petersen in Thursday's dual eight seconds into the second period and was pinned on the spot.
That didn't sit well with the senior.
"I think Thursday was a flaw," Morgan said. "I was working on keeping my legs back and not do anything dumb."
He received a bye into the semis, then pinned Linn-Mar's Dylan Page in 2 minutes, 34 seconds to set up a championship match with Lisbon's Truman Krob, a fellow top-10 wrestler.
Morgan trailed 3-2 after the opening period. He chose top to start the second and turned Krob twice for six back points to open an 8-3 cushion. He added two more take downs and two near fall points to win by a 14-4 major decision.
"He's improved on his skill level in certain positions," Assumption assistant coach Kevin DeVriese said. "Once he understood where to be in position, with the certain moves he wanted, he built more confidence."
Morgan might again face Petersen at next week's Mississippi Athletic Conference meet. How will he approach the rematch?
"I'll show you what I got," he said.
The Knights' Jacob Maes and the Spartans' Michael Bender were the only two wrestlers entered in the 113-pound bracket. The pair didn't hit the mat until just after 12:30.
Maes made quick work of Bender, locking a cradle for the first period pin in 1:23.
"He had pretty good confidence coming in," DeVriese said.
Assumption's Michael Macias (138) and Allen Catour (160) finished in second after dropping their title bouts. Macias, returning to the mat for the first time since suffering a leg injury, hurt his right arm in the final 45 seconds against Linn-Mar's Grant Kress.
There are no serious concerns with either ailment.
"Skill wise, he's already there" Bass said. "Just got to get his conditioning up."
Camanche left with two winners in Jaxon Bussa (106) and Cade Everson (182). Eric Kinkaid (145) placed runner-up.
It was a weekend of improvement for Bussa and Everson after placing outside the top-2 at the Midwest Shootout on Jan. 16. The former said that was just a bad weekend while the latter credited a tough bracket.
Neither left any doubt this time.
Bussa was leading 10-0 over the Spartans Caden Ervin before he finished with a fall in 2:56.
"Keeping the pressure on my feet, taking my shots," Bussa said.
Everson racked up nine back points to defeat Lisbon's Jamien Moore by a 13-3 major decision.
"I don't look at big names anymore," Everson said. "I just go out there and wrestle my hardest."
The other Q-C area finalist, PV's Ryan Kammerer, dropped a 5-4 decision to Max Kohl of Lisbon.