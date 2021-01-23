Morgan rebounds from 'flaw' to win 195-pound Lueders title

Morgan trailed 3-2 after the opening period. He chose top to start the second and turned Krob twice for six back points to open an 8-3 cushion. He added two more take downs and two near fall points to win by a 14-4 major decision.

"He's improved on his skill level in certain positions," Assumption assistant coach Kevin DeVriese said. "Once he understood where to be in position, with the certain moves he wanted, he built more confidence."

Morgan might again face Petersen at next week's Mississippi Athletic Conference meet. How will he approach the rematch?

"I'll show you what I got," he said.

The Knights' Jacob Maes and the Spartans' Michael Bender were the only two wrestlers entered in the 113-pound bracket. The pair didn't hit the mat until just after 12:30.

Maes made quick work of Bender, locking a cradle for the first period pin in 1:23.

"He had pretty good confidence coming in," DeVriese said.

Assumption's Michael Macias (138) and Allen Catour (160) finished in second after dropping their title bouts. Macias, returning to the mat for the first time since suffering a leg injury, hurt his right arm in the final 45 seconds against Linn-Mar's Grant Kress.