When the Terronez family gathers to celebrate Christmas this week, you can expect some needling from Parker and Jayden Terronez.
The Moline brothers, at least for now, have bragging rights over their uncle Jon.
Parker and Jayden each had pins Saturday afternoon at Augustana College to propel Moline past a Jon Terronez-coached Davenport Assumption squad 42-27 at the Muddy Water Duals.
“Every family gathering, there has been a little hinting we’d see each other sometime soon,” Jayden said. “It happened today, and it worked out in our favor.
“We’ve already held it over him a little bit. I said, ‘See you at Christmas.’”
Jon Terronez is in his first season leading the Knights. Just two years ago, he was an assistant on the Moline staff and working with Jayden.
He still is actively involved with his nephews' wrestling. He took Jayden to several tournaments this past offseason.
“We hugged it out after (the dual), but it was fun in the moment," Jayden said. "It was cool to do it with little brother.”
Signature win: Alleman’s Jack Patting (145/152 pounds) was named the most outstanding wrestler for Illinois. Bettendorf’s Griffin Liddle (285) was voted the top wrestler for Iowa.
Patting was 5-0 in the tournament with four falls. The signature win was a second-period pin against Iowa Class 3A top-ranked and last year’s state runner-up Eli Loyd of Pleasant Valley.
After suffering a 15-8 loss to Loyd at last year’s event, Patting caught the Spartan junior in a headlock.
“It definitely boosts my confidence, but I’ve got to keep working in the room toward that state medal again,” Patting said.
Patting, a Class 1A Illinois state place winner last season, shined at the Erie Tournament the previous weekend.
“I’ve improved in all positions,” he said. “I was kind of one-dimensional last year. I’d just get guys down on the mat. This year, I feel I can move with a lot of guys and keep my pace up a lot more.”
Knights' big three: Assumption, which finished the day 4-1, has a fearsome trio in the upper weights.
Kole Kreinbring (182), Julien Broderson (195) and Seth Adrian (220) were a collective 14-0 with 11 falls in the tournament. Broderson is a two-time state champion while Kreinbring and Adrian are state-ranked.
“We do take pride in (getting bonus points) for the team,” Adrian said. “We’re almost like the big three. Our coach expects us every time to get three wins.”