Muscatine splits MAC triangular

Buoyed by a trio of pins to go along with five forfeit victories, Muscatine wrestling topped Davenport Central on Thursday to salvage a split of their MAC triangular at Assumption.

The Muskies dropped their opener 45-21 to the host Knights.

Against Central, the Muskies won 48-27, led by 160-pounder Cedric Castillo. Castillo pinned Central's Cortez Goodwin in 2:48 to become the only Muskie to win contested matches in both duals.

Anthony Mathias at 195 pounds and Nathan Beatty at 220 pounds also got pins against Central.

Against Assumption, Muscatine had some success in the middle weights, with Tim Nimely getting a major decision win over Assumption's Logan Schimanski at 170 pounds, Castillo getting a decision win over Eli McCracken at 160 pounds and Carson Harder getting a 3-0 decision win over Parker Foley.

The Muskies also got a tech fall win from 126-pounder Mason Crabtree to go with a forfeit win at 285 pounds.

Muscatine surrendered two forfeits, however, and Assumption totaled three pins on the night to grab the win.

