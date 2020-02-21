Muskies' Deseh experiences whirlwind Friday

It brought an end to Deseh's tournament.

“A little upset,” Deseh said. “I was controlling my last match, and he got a lucky roll on me.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

“I thought I could have won both of those matches, but I wasn’t in the right mindset.”

The results on the mat will eventually fade. Deseh won 25 matches this winter and still has another high school season remaining.

American citizenship is another matter. Deseh is a Liberian refugee who moved to the United States at age 2.

“It is unique and it is special,” Muscatine coach Joe Kane said. “It is what makes teaching and coaching rewarding, seeing kids get life accomplishments, achieve things or see a process through to the end.”

After going through weigh-ins Friday morning, Deseh headed to the federal building. He actually put a button-down shirt and pants over his singlet to help save time.

He took his oath around 9:30 a.m.

Chris Cuellar, the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s communications director, had a car waiting for Deseh and Drew Burkamper, his host parent. Cuellar drove them to the arena and six minutes after entering the warm-up area, Deseh was on the mat.