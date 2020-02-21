Muskies' Deseh experiences whirlwind Friday

DES MOINES — Togeh Deseh stood in the tunnel underneath Wells Fargo Arena and tried to collect his thoughts.
The Muscatine heavyweight endured quite a ride Friday morning.
Before the junior wrestled in the Class 3A state wrestling tournament, Deseh was at the Neal Smith Federal Building in downtown Des Moines, where he took the Oath of Allegiance to become an American citizen.
Nearly 11 minutes after getting on the elevator to leave the federal building — about a half-mile from the arena — Deseh was on the mat wrestling in the state quarterfinals.
“Having to go wrestle five minutes after I got here, my head was all over the place,” Deseh said. “I just wasn’t in the right mindset to wrestle.”
That was understandable.
Still, Deseh was competitive.
He took third-seeded Maddox Borcherding-Johnson of Norwalk to an ultimate tiebreaker, a 30-second period to decide a winner. Borcherding-Johnson reversed Deseh in the final seconds to prevail 5-3.
Then about an hour later, Deseh was on the mat for a consolation match. He recorded the first takedown against Jonathan Savolt, but the Western Dubuque wrestler rolled Deseh onto his back and pinned him early in the second period.
It brought an end to Deseh's tournament.
“A little upset,” Deseh said. “I was controlling my last match, and he got a lucky roll on me.
“I thought I could have won both of those matches, but I wasn’t in the right mindset.”
The results on the mat will eventually fade. Deseh won 25 matches this winter and still has another high school season remaining.
American citizenship is another matter. Deseh is a Liberian refugee who moved to the United States at age 2.
“It is unique and it is special,” Muscatine coach Joe Kane said. “It is what makes teaching and coaching rewarding, seeing kids get life accomplishments, achieve things or see a process through to the end.”
After going through weigh-ins Friday morning, Deseh headed to the federal building. He actually put a button-down shirt and pants over his singlet to help save time.
He took his oath around 9:30 a.m.
Chris Cuellar, the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s communications director, had a car waiting for Deseh and Drew Burkamper, his host parent. Cuellar drove them to the arena and six minutes after entering the warm-up area, Deseh was on the mat.
“I’m not sure how he did it; must have had a police escort or something,” teammate Tim Nimely joked. “He wrestled his tail off.”
Kane was appreciative of the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Deseh’s host parents, Drew and Alissa Burkamper.
“They really bent over backwards to accommodate Togeh,” Kane said, “and I can’t say enough about TD. That was a wild day for him.”
Deseh felt the outpouring of support through social media. He also received an applause from the crowd at Wells Fargo Arena as the public address announcer shared his citizenship news following the quarterfinal defeat.
His parents also came in from Minnesota.
“I’m going to remember this day,” Deseh said.