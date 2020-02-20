Muskies' Deseh reaches quarterfinals, set to become U.S. citizen

DES MOINES — Togeh Deseh came to the United States at age 2. Nearly 16 years after arriving here as a Liberian refugee, the Muscatine junior is set to take the Oath of Allegiance for American citizenship.
There is just one complication.
Deseh’s naturalization ceremony is slated for 9 a.m. Friday at the federal building in downtown Des Moines, the same time the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A state wrestling tournament commences a half-mile away at Wells Fargo Arena.
The 285-pound Deseh reached the quarterfinals with a 5-2 victory over Dubuque Hempstead’s Cayden Lovett in the opening round Thursday.
“We’ve known the date for the ceremony for a few months, but I didn’t know if I was going to make it to state or not,” Deseh said.
Deseh, his host family, Drew and Alissa Burkamper, and coach Joe Kane have had discussions with the Iowa High School Athletic Association about making both events work.
“It is going to be touch and go,” Kane said. “They tried to pull some strings with the state (regarding his citizenship ceremony), but they wouldn’t agree to do that.
“The lieutenant governor did tell us once you get there, explain your situation and the extenuating circumstances and see if they can bump you to the front of the line.”
Deseh, who has spent the better part of the past year going through the process to become a U.S. citizen, plans to make both life-changing events.
“If I can get back around 10 o’clock, I should be good,” he said. “If it doesn’t work, I might have to forfeit.
“It really is (unfortunate) the timing, but I rather get my citizenship than wrestle. I still have time to wrestle. I’m only a junior and I can be here again next year.”
The IHSAA will allow some wiggle room if they know Deseh is in route to the arena near the time of his match. Norwalk freshman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (35-2) is his scheduled opponent.
“I’ve talked more with his host parent about the logistics of making it happen and how we’re going to handle it,” Kane said. “We’re so proud of TD for both of these things.
"He’s a fun-loving guy, not the type of kid that is going to get stressed about it. He’ll just go with the flow.”
Deseh was one of 13 wrestlers from the metro to reach the quarterfinal round.
Bettendorf had five advance in the winner’s bracket with Dustin Bohren (106), Aiden Evans (126), Bradley Hill (170), Kane Schmidt (195) and Griffin Liddle (285).
North Scott advanced all seven of its qualifiers to the second day, with four in the quarterfinals in Peyton Westlin (120), Deven Strief (145), Jake Matthaidess (160) and Zach Campbell (170).
Pleasant Valley's Eli Loyd (152) opened his title defense with a 15-0 technical fall in 3 minutes, 3 seconds. Davenport West’s Tyreese Johnson (195) and Clinton’s Hunter Randall (220) won by pin in the opening round.
Bohren, Hill and Liddle had pins for the Bulldogs while Evans recorded a major decision over North Scott’s Cael Bredar. Schmidt pulled out a 14-11 decision.
“At this point it is just about getting my hand raised,” said Evans, who is wrestling with a torn meniscus. “I’m focused on that state title.
“That first takedown is huge, especially against guys you’ve wrestled before. Sometimes they feed off an injury and smell a little bit of blood in the water. You’ve got to reassure them you’re still the guy.”
Bettendorf is sixth in the team race with 21 points, a dozen behind leader Waverly-Shell Rock. North Scott is seventh at 19.5.
Liddle’s bout went into the third period before he finished the pin of Cedar Rapids Washington’s Tate Sykora-Matthess to remain undefeated this season.
“I need to be willing to wrestle a full six minutes and maybe more,” Liddle said. “Every year I’ve been here I’ve had an extended match in that first round. I needed to blow my lungs out and get ready for the next round.”
Schmidt was winless in last year’s state tournament. He used that as motivation in his second go-around.
“Sitting here watching all of my teammates wrestle the next day really was hard to watch,” Schmidt said. “Making it to (Friday) is a big hurdle to get over this year.”
Campbell beat Muscatine’s Tim Nimely for the second time this month.
After a 3-2 decision over the Muskie junior in the finals of the conference tournament, Campbell posted an 8-5 victory in the rematch.
“I just knew I wouldn’t have to worry about him scoring if I was always on the attack,” Campbell said. “I wanted to stay more offensive. I knew I had more of a gas tank than him, so I had to keep consistent throughout the match.”
Campbell admitted he learned from last year’s experience.
“I feel more comfortable,” he said. “I struggled with sleep, struggled warming up and didn’t put any food in me because I was so nervous last year. This year I’m more comfortable.”
Matthaidess, a semifinalist last year, labored deep into the second period before seizing control with a four-point move on the edge of the mat and going on to a 12-3 major decision.
“I wasn’t feeling the greatest for the first period and about half of the second,” Matthaidess said. “I let the nerves get to me a little bit. I just cleared my mind and got after it.
“I defended what he was trying to do, got to my attacks and took care of it.”
Strief, also a semifinalist last year, had a technical fall in the opening round. Westlin registered a second-period pin.
The Lancers also picked up three consolation wins from Trace Gephart (113), Bredar and Josh Connor (132).
“I was proud of how we finished,” Matthaidess said. “I’m excited to see where we all finish because I feel all seven of us should be on the podium and deserve to be there.”