Muskies' Nimely overcomes challenging childhood to succeed in sports, life

MUSCATINE — Tim Nimely has hit plenty of milestones this school year.
He became the Muscatine High School football program's all-time leading rusher last fall. He became the 13th Muskie wrestler to reach 100 career wins in January. He took the Oath of Allegiance to become an American citizen last week.
As Nimely prepares to represent Muscatine for the final time in athletic competition this week at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, the 170-pounder is seeking to become the school's first state champion since Fritz Stratton in 1981.
A three-time state qualifier, Nimely is seeded fifth at his weight class and has not lost since Jan. 2.
"I've definitely come a long way," Nimely admitted. "There are a lot of coaches and a lot of people who have put a lot of time into me and helped me develop as a player, as a student and as a man."
It is Nimely's growth as a person that has paved the way for his athletic successes.
Nimely did not have a privileged childhood.
The youngest of nine children, Nimely was raised for the first three years of his life in Liberia during a time of upheaval.
"I was on my mom's back running from bullets," Nimely said. "Liberia was a war zone country, two civil wars in like five years."
Nimely came to the United States with his family around age 4. The family lived in Georgia for several years. His siblings were bullied for their accent and how they dressed.
"We were in the ghetto, a lot of poverty and I got in a lot of fights," he said. "I really didn't know how to deal with my angry."
Nimely moved to Muscatine in the fourth grade. After getting into a fight at his elementary school, he relocated to Ottumwa for the next three years.
At that point, Nimely was placed into a behavior disorder program.
"Being in that environment and seeing what some of those kids had, I was like, 'What am I doing?' Nimely said. "I had to learn how to deal with my anger and better myself academically."
Nimely credits his teacher in Ottumwa for helping him get on the right track.
Then in eighth grade, Nimely moved back to Muscatine. It was at that time he crossed paths with Kim Schneider, a teacher in the Muscatine district.
Whether it was getting him to practices, doing his laundry or helping with his school work, Schneider was there.
"I'm kind of like his second mom," Schneider said.
"She's always making sure I'm doing everything right, especially the little things," Nimely said. "Even if I'm eating spaghetti wild, she'll get on me about table manners."
Schneider's daughter, Carli Fix, other teachers and counselors at the high school have helped Nimely stay on course.
"I've been blessed with a lot of women teachers who have really mentored me and cared for me," he said.
The fights are a thing of the past.
Nimely has continued to evolve as a young man. He was a captain on the football team for the Muskies and has led by example in the wrestling room.
"Tim has come a long way in the last couple of years," Schneider said. "He's got a natural drive and he always wants to better himself.
"He's had a lot of obstacles, but he's overcome them one way or another."
Sports has been a significant reason for his turnaround.
Nimely was moved up to the varsity football squad midway through his freshman year. Despite some nagging injuries the past two years, he finished his career with a school-best 2,759 rushing yards and all-state honors.
On the wrestling mat, Nimely has gone 33-17, 44-10 and 33-1 the past three years. He placed fifth a year ago at state and has his eyes on a bigger prize this week.
"He's on a mission right now," Muscatine wrestling coach Joe Kane said. "A lot of times you try and coach up a kid, but he's in a head space where he's ready to go right now. You see a focus on his face, a seriousness about the way he approaches practice."
Nimely admits he has a love-hate relationship with wrestling.
"When you're going through the grind, you hate it," he said. "When you have the success, you love it."
Points are difficult to score on against Nimely with his superior strength. He wasn't taken down at the Mississippi Athletic Conference or district tournaments.
"Everybody knew I was good in the neutral position and taking people down," he said. "I had to learn the game, learn situations. When do I cut a guy or when do I ride them out? This year, I've progressed on my top game and being a hammer."
The only loss for Nimely came at the Zimmerman Invitational in Maquoketa, a match he was leading before he was caught and pinned by Cedar Rapids Xavier's Ivan Thomas late in the third period. There is a chance Nimely and Thomas could clash in Friday's quarterfinals.
"I know I've got to get that redemption if I want to go where I want to go," Nimely said. "I feel like I can do it."
Kane describes Nimely as "cool under pressure," another sign of his maturity.
"He's very cool, calm and collected whether we're pushing him through a hard practice or he's in an intense match and tough situation," Kane said. "He handles adversity well."
Nimely, along with classmates and close friends Togeh Deseh, Eli Gaye and Prince Wei, will graduate in May and move on to play football at Grand View University in Des Moines next fall.
For Nimely, he'll be the first person among the nine children in his family to attend college.
"He's got big shoes to fill," Schneider said, "but he's ready to go.
"He's come a long way with his leadership and dedication, improving himself. You have really seen the hard work pay off for him."
Deseh became an American citizen last year during the state wrestling tournament. Nimely took the Oath last week a day before districts.
Kane didn't even know Nimely went through the citizenship process.
"I've been here for like 15 years so I already feel like I've been a citizen and part of the culture," Nimely said. "It feels good to get it over with, but it does mean a lot."
Without influences such as Schneider, his teacher in Ottumwa and his football and wrestling coaches the past four years, Nimely admits his life would not have turned out like this.
"Without those people and me turning my behavior around, there is no athletic side," Nimely said. "There is no rushing title or no 100 wins.
"There is pressure in athletics sometimes, but being happy with yourself and who you are makes it better. I've learned from my past and it makes my mom proud now that I'm doing the right things."