Neumann's pin in final match sends Leafs past Rocks in ranked dual

GENESEO — Geneseo High School heavyweight wrestler Levi Neumann has been in high pressure situations before.

In fact, he relishes them.

In the Maple Leafs’ state-ranked dual matchup against Rock Island, Neumann came through in the final match of the night. Again.

Tied 32-all, Neumann pinned Rock Island’s Eli Gustafson with 36 seconds left in the third and final period to send the fourth-ranked Leafs home with a big win, 38-32, in front of a loud home crowd.

It was the second year in a row Neumann pinned Gustafson to cap a tight dual win against the eighth-ranked Rocks. Neumann scored the pin after trailing 2-1 after the second period.

“I was in this exact same situation against the exact same guy last year,” Neumann said. “The Rock Island dual has been very big for us, so winning is really important.”

After Tim Stohl’s decision win at 220 tied the dual at 32 for Geneseo (19-1, 5-0), Neumann said he treated the match no differently despite a team win hinging on it.

“I think the closer it gets, the more ready I am,” he said. “It just means the coaches are going to come over and talk to me before the match.”

Geneseo’s 106-pounder Tim Sebastian set the tone with a 9-0 major decision against Sammy Niyonkuru in a matchup of two ranked wrestlers to open the dual.

Rock Island's Truth Vesey answered with a major decision at 113 before Daniel McGhee and Antonio Parker scored pins for the Rocks to make it 16-4.

The Leafs answered right back in the following weights as Malaki Jackson and Jackson McAvoy both scored first-period falls to tie the match at 16.

Geneseo’s Zachary Montez (major decision) and Kye Weinzierl (decision) followed with wins and a Josh Hock pin late in the first period put the Leafs up 29-16.

The Rocks then made a run with the matches in their wheelhouse.

Amare Overton and ranked 182-pounder Steven Marquez grabbed pins before a major decision by ranked 195-pounder Andrew Marquez gave Rocky the lead, 32-29.

Rocky coach Joel Stockwell said his team is not quite where it wants to be. Thursday night was the first time all season its best lineup has been together.

“I’m proud of my guys for hanging in there and making it a winnable dual,” he said. “Geneseo is a tough program. … Hats off to my guys for sticking in there and battling it out and keeping it close.”

Stockwell said he saw some good things, as well as some things to work on as the final stretch approaches. He said his team isn’t quite in shape and that made a difference down the stretch.

Geneseo coach Jon Murray and his staff changed wrestlers at six weights in the win. The strategy paid off. He said every single match win was big and a loud home crowd made it especially fun.

“This was just a good, old fashioned dual meet where you start at 106 and the heavyweights settle it,” he said. “Just like the good ‘ole days. And that seems to be commonplace with us and Rock Island.”

Murray said it wasn’t the first time Neumann has won a dual for the team.

“I’m really proud of how he handled the situation and even after giving up that takedown to fall behind, he kept his cool, stayed tough, and did what he had to do for his team,” Murray said. "I’m proud of him for that.”

Neumann said his conditioning helped make the difference in the win.

“I knew it would be a tough one, because in past years he has beat me and I’ve beaten him,” Neumann said. “I think everybody has been working really hard in the room this year, especially the past few days we’ve been going really hard. It’s been a really good atmosphere with some good leaders this year and I think that’s really made the difference.”