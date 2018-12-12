Jon Terronez sat in the bleachers at Davenport North High School last December watching the inaugural Muddy Water Duals.
Serving as an assistant wrestling coach for Davenport Assumption, Terronez was there to see his nephew Jayden compete for Moline.
His initial thought?
"Why isn't Assumption a part of this event?" Terronez said. "So when I became head coach, one of the first things I kind of tackled was for us to get involved."
The second annual Iowa versus Illinois mat showdown has two more teams and a new location.
Assumption and Geneseo, both storied programs, have been added to the Saturday, Dec. 22 event to make it a 12-team field. It also is moving from North to Augustana College's Carver Center.
"North was a good starting venue, but when we increased the number of teams, we needed a little bit more space," Davenport Central activities director and tournament organizer Brian Ehlinger said. "Augie offers that opportunity, and it puts us on par with boys and girls basketball."
The three Davenport public schools — Central, North and West — along with Assumption, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley will represent Iowa.
The six Illinois schools are Alleman, Geneseo, Moline, Rock Island, Sterling and United Township.
Illinois prevailed in duals last year, 13-10, and had a 41.1 to 30.1 advantage in dual-team average to claim the traveling trophy sponsored by Rock Valley.
"This (trophy) looks good on this side of the table," Moline coach Jacob Ruettiger said at Wednesday's press conference held at Sancho's in Davenport, "so hopefully we keep it there."
Each team will wrestle five duals.
Geneseo dropped a quadrangular meet at Naperville to join the event. Geneseo coach Jon Murray said it has been at least six years since his program has wrestled a dual against an Iowa school.
Murray is a proponent of the date as well. It allows his team several days to recover with the holiday break.
"It is the first time I remember coaching here we've had five duals in one day," Murray said. "What we're looking for is competition.
"It is all about preparing for the state tournament, and these (Iowa) guys provide a level of competition we need to see to do that."
Ehlinger had the coaches seed the teams to create the most compelling matchups.
The featured duals will come in the last two rounds — Bettendorf vs. Geneseo and Assumption vs. Moline in Round 4; Bettendorf vs. Moline and Assumption vs. Geneseo in Round 5.
Mediacom Channel 22 will broadcast those matches, Ehlinger said.
"When you add schools with rich history and good storied programs like Assumption and Geneseo, it is going to help this get better and better," Ruettiger said. "People know those teams and are going to want to come out and watch. That's what makes events like these special."
Moline went 5-0 at last year's Muddy Water Duals. It also beat Assumption in a dual meet at Augustana.
Ruettiger said the experience was valuable for his squad.
"It brought them together a little bit more," he said. "There is that river rivalry of which team is the best. I think our kids fed off that last year."
Ultimately, the objective is to promote and grow the sport of wrestling in the Quad-Cities.
The majority of metro programs have seen a decline in participation. Several struggle to fill a complete lineup.
As this event continues to gain traction, coaches believe it can pump energy into the sport.
"If we want to grow this sport and get it back to where we perceive it to be or the glory days, we’ve got to focus more on those dual meets," PV coach Jake Larsen said. "People want to see that team aspect. They really do.
"The individual (tournaments) are great, but look at the college level and the excitement from the duals you see at Carver-Hawkeye (Arena) or at Penn State. If you build the dual, you’re going to build fans, support and you’re going to get people who want to go out and see what it is all about."