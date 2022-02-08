Nikes end Knights' state duals streak

While one tradition ended Tuesday night for the Davenport Assumption wrestling team, the season didn’t end.

"We come back tomorrow, get back in the room and get back to work," Knights senior Aiden Morgan said. "There’s still some season left and we need to make the most of it."

Unbeaten Notre Dame/West Burlington ended Assumption’s 14-year run of reaching Iowa Class 2A state team dual tournament, earning a 42-36 regional championship victory to deny the Knights a berth in the state quarterfinals.

The Nikes won critical matches, took advantage of some injuries which led the Knights to forfeit two weight classes and earned victories when they mattered most to overcome five pins that accounted for Assumption’s only wins in 11 contested matches.

"We didn’t execute in some spots where we needed to against a good team with a good coach and good tradition," Knights coach Sonny Alvarez said. "Nothing changes for us. We have some work to do, some things to tweak, but we’ll get back in the room and get ready for the next challenge."

After reaching the regional final by surviving a 37-33 scare from Albia in the semifinals, the Nikes set the tone for their 21st win of the season in the only match of the dual which featured two rated wrestlers.

At 160 pounds, the third match of a dual which began at 145, Notre Dame/West Burlington’s Sam West used a takedown with 33 seconds remaining to earn a 6-4 decision over Assumption’s Allen Catour, the first loss in 30 matches this season for the Knights’ second-ranked senior.

West, ranked seventh, gave up a pair of takedowns and trailed 4-2 after one period before tying the match with a takedown in the second period.

In a third period which opened with both wrestlers in the neutral position, West recorded his deciding points and didn’t give Catour a chance to escape.

"Good match between two really good wrestlers," Nikes coach Bill Plein said. "We felt if he could keep it close, he would have a chance in the third period and he was right where he needed to be."

Alvarez expects Catour to learn from the loss.

"We talked after the match and I’m not worried about Catour. He’s got a couple of little things to work on, but he will be fine," Alvarez said.

With a pair of rated wrestlers out of the lineup with minor injuries — Jacob Maes at 113 and Johnny Argo at 182 — Assumption needed big points from as many places as it could get them.

Michael Macias at 145, Chase Diaz at 170, Rhett Schaefer at 220, Morgan at 285 and Derrick Bass at 126 each delivered pins for the Knights (17-10).

"We did what we could to help the team," said Morgan, who joined Schaefer in stepping up a weight class to compete. "It wasn’t the outcome we wanted, team duals is kind of a tradition around here. It was a tough loss, but we competed."

The fall by Morgan gave Assumption a 30-14 lead after eight matches and Bass’ pin erased the 31-30 lead the Nikes had taken following a pin by Carter West at 106, a forfeit at 113 and a technical fall by C.J. Davis at 120.

A technical fall by top-ranked Blaine Frazier at 132 tied the meet 36-36 heading to the final match, which Notre Dame/West Burlington’s Tate O’Shea ended with a pin in 1 minute, 7 seconds.

"I felt like we were a little slow early against Albia in our first dual, but that may have got our guys’ attention," Plein said. "We talked between the duals about needing to step it up and they did that. They earned it."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.