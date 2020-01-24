Nine locals reach girls state wrestling quarters

WAVERLY, Iowa — A trio of top seeds are among nine area girls still vying for titles at the Iowa girls state wrestling tournament.
Top-seeded Davenport North's Tateum Park pinned her way into the quarterfinals at 113 pounds, where she is joined by Davenport Central wrestler Olivia Hamma, who also had a pair of pins after a first-round bye.
Next up for Park is Denver's Chevelle Gefaller while Hamma gets Woodward-Granger's Charity Mickles. The Davenport pair could meet in the semifinals.
Park's sister, Davenport Central's Sydney Park, also lived up to her top seed picking up a pair of pins in advancing to the 126-pound quarterfinals. Sydney Park will face West Des Moines Valley's Jazmyn Knutson.
You have free articles remaining.
Pleasant Valley's Chloe Clemons, top-ranked in 120, also got two pins after a first round bye to advance to face Anamosa's Ava Scranton.
North Cedar's Ashlynn Miller will MFL Marmac's Kadence Pape on the bottom half of the 120-pound bracket after also picking up a pair of pins.
Other quarterfinalists include Bettendorf's Ella Schmit and West Liberty's Alexis Partida at 106 pounds.
Schmit will face Marissa Gallup of Charles City after pinning her two Friday opponents. Next up for Partida after two pins is top-seeded Ali Gerbracht of AGWSR.
West Liberty's Mylei Henderson will face Humboldt's Deni McDaniel after a pair of wins at 138 pounds Friday. Muscatine's Virginia Cacho also won twice to reach the quarters at 152 pounds, where she'll face North Fayette Valley's Val Boleyn.