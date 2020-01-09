North Scott pushes pace, downs Assumption

ELDRIDGE — Nate Link does not have to search too far for motivation in North Scott's wrestling room.
He just has to look at his practice partners.
Right below his 152-pound weight class is Deven Strief, a state semifinalist last year and ranked second in the state. Right above him is state-ranked senior Jake Matthaidess, a state semifinalist last winter as well.
"Wrestling with those guys every day in the room, and seeing what they do on the mat, you want to work hard and replicate that," Link said.
Link compiled four takedowns and back points in each period Thursday night to earn a technical fall win and propel North Scott past Davenport Assumption 45-24 at The Pit.
Coming off an all-state football season at linebacker, Link has had to cut more than 20 pounds to get down to 152.
"Football is my love and always will be No. 1, but there is nothing like the competition in wrestling with you and one other guy," Link said. "Everything is on you."
Unlike Strief and Matthaidess, Link (13-11) didn't pick up wrestling until the eighth grade. He has continued to develop.
"He's just steady," North Scott coach Drew Kelly said. "You know what you're going to get from Nate every time out. He's going to battle and leave it all out there."
North Scott won eight of the 13 contested bouts, including pins from Trace Gephart (113), Cael Bredar (126), Matthaidess (160), and Joey Petersen (195).
While the Lancers were crisp and energetic, Assumption coach Jon Terronez felt his team was lethargic.
"We weren't quite ready," Terronez said. "North Scott was ready to go, great crowd, was physical and strong.
"Even in the matches I felt we should have won big, they were right there. Great programs do that. They just out-hustled us."
North Scott was the aggressor at the outset. It posted a first-period takedown at 113, 126, 132, 145, 152, 160, 170 and 195.
"When you get to big tournaments and big matches, it can be one position, one exchange or one flurry," Kelly said. "One of the things we talked about was wrestling every second and starting from the first whistle.
"I was happy how we pushed the pace and our shape was pretty good. I liked how we looked and how we competed."
Assumption recorded three pins — Derrick Bass (106), Ethan Forker (120) and Seth Adrian (220).
Forker stuck fifth-ranked Peyton Westlin in 1:28.
"If Ethan Forker wrestles like that, he'll be on the podium (at state)," Terronez said. "He's got that ability."
The Knights' Michael Macias collected a 3-2 win over Trenten Doty at 138 despite being in significant discomfort during and after the match. Macias rode Doty for the entire third period.
Terronez said Macias complained of heartburn before the dual and had an elevated heart rate after. He was taken to the hospital for observation.
"Michael is not one of those kids to cut corners and make excuses," Terronez said. "There is something wrong with him so hopefully he's OK. He gutted that match out."
Kelly, meanwhile, has been pleased with the growth his squad has shown since the start of the season.
North Scott has new starters at a half-dozen weight classes this season.
"We're a gritty team this year," 170-pound senior Zach Campbell said. "We're not giving up as many pins. We're just fighting the whole six minutes.
"We can always go at a higher pace and keep our feet moving, but the fight is there with this team."