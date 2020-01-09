North Scott pushes pace, downs Assumption

ELDRIDGE — Nate Link does not have to search too far for motivation in North Scott's wrestling room.

He just has to look at his practice partners.

Right below his 152-pound weight class is Deven Strief, a state semifinalist last year and ranked second in the state. Right above him is state-ranked senior Jake Matthaidess, a state semifinalist last winter as well.

"Wrestling with those guys every day in the room, and seeing what they do on the mat, you want to work hard and replicate that," Link said.

Link compiled four takedowns and back points in each period Thursday night to earn a technical fall win and propel North Scott past Davenport Assumption 45-24 at The Pit.

Coming off an all-state football season at linebacker, Link has had to cut more than 20 pounds to get down to 152.

"Football is my love and always will be No. 1, but there is nothing like the competition in wrestling with you and one other guy," Link said. "Everything is on you."

Unlike Strief and Matthaidess, Link (13-11) didn't pick up wrestling until the eighth grade. He has continued to develop.