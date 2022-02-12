North Scott takes district title and sends school-record 11 wrestlers to state

ELDRIDGE — Wrestling on its home mat for Saturday's Class 3A district meet, North Scott had a school-record 11 wrestlers punch their tickets to the state meet starting Thursday in Des Moines.

The Lancers scored 279.5 points to win the team title, comfortably ahead of runner-up Dubuque Hempstead (193). Muscatine (193) took third with Clinton (109), Davenport North (97), Central (74), and West (69) in the bottom half of the standings.

Ten additional area wrestlers qualified for state.

North Scott junior Ayden Golden was one who benefited from the home noise inside The Pit as he pinned both opponents to win the 113-pound title and qualify for state. The third-seeded Golden pinned top-seeded Jeffery West of Davenport North in 3 minutes, 29 seconds to win the title. West went on to place second with a 5-3 decision in wrestlebacks to also punch his ticket to state.

Golden was on the brink of pinning down West’s shoulders, but the growing roar of the crowd helped aid his final push in the win.

“It was crazy getting that pin and having everyone jumping up for me, it’s a great feeling,” he said. “It’s one of the best in the world.”

Nine of North Scott’s 11 qualifiers captured championships.

Senior Trace Gephart followed Golden with an 8-0 major decision to take the 120-pound title.

He noted the boost that came with wrestling in The Pit.

“The fans, even our teammates on the side, that was crucial to have them there supporting us,” he said. “North Scott is probably the best supporters I’ve ever had and ever will have.”

Gephart will take his 39-5 record to state with a chance to improve upon his fifth-place finish a year ago.

Gephart says he has pressure on himself to do better this time around, but he’s excited for the opportunity.

“I have a good mindset going into state and I think I’m going to do exceptionally well,” he said. “I’m trying to win the thing.”

Cael Straley took the title with a technical fall at 132 and Ayden Cary’s 6-1 decision gave him gold at 145.

Peyton Westlin pinned his opponent to take first at 152; Seth Madden earned a 9-0 major decision to win at 170 and Ryan Campbell’s 9-5 decision gave him the 182-pound title. Campbell won three matches as the four seed to take the gold.

AJ Petersen (195) and David Borchers (285) earned gold with forfeits in their title matches.

Hayden Ulloa (106) and Dylan Marti (160) both finished second in their respective weight classes to qualify for state.

“They’ve been training for this all year wrestling tough competition,” North Scott coach Drew Kelly said. “They’ve been looking good the last week and they showed up today.”

The Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament runner-ups came tuned up after falling to Bettendorf in the regional dual team finals Wednesday.

“It’s always a tough day for the guys who didn’t qualify, but they competed well and our whole team battled tough today,” Kelly said. “I’m proud of them and it was a good day.”

With only two home duals this season, Kelly said it was huge to have a charged up home crowd.

“We had a big crowd, the student section was unbelievable over here,” he said. “When you have guys in the finals like that, you can get on a roll and get some good energy in the arena here. That was big.”

Kelly said the next objective is to “bring home as many medals as we can.”

“It doesn’t really matter where you are in the bracket, you’ve got to take one match at a time,” he said. “That’s what we’re there for; to take care of business and compete like we have been and bring home medals.”

Other locals to place second to qualify for state included West’s Ayden Nicklaus (120) and Kelton Youngberg (145); Muscatine’s Lincoln Brookhart (132), Jett Fridley (170), Nathan Beatty (182) and Evan Franke (220); Clinton’s Brooke Peters (152); North’s Cade Sheedy (195) and Jacob Dewispelaere (126).

Sheedy defeated Central’s Taran Pant 13-1 to qualify for state, Beatty beat Central’s Duarte 3-2 and Franke used an 8-1 decision to best North Scott’s Nate Schneckloth to reach state in the three all-local wrestleback finals.

