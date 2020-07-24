Orion reinstates Diamond to wrestling coaching staff

ORION — His title will be different, but Orion's Dan Diamond will have the opportunity to end his 35-year tenure with Charger wrestling on his own terms.

Just over a month after being relieved of his head-coaching duties by the Orion School Board, and just over a week after an initial vote to restore him to that post came up short, Diamond was reinstated to the Chargers' coaching staff in a special board meeting Thursday night.

However, he will not regain the title of head coach but will be listed on the staff as an assistant under a new head coach still to be named. In essence, though, Diamond's duties will not change much if a 2020-21 wrestling season is able to take place.

"I'll pretty much do what I've done in the room and let things fall into place, if we have a season," said Diamond, who was reinstated by a 4-0 vote, with two board members abstaining. "They'll be looking for a head coach, and hopefully they get someone young and energetic to take over and run things."

A physical education and health teacher at Orion Middle School in addition to his coaching duties, the 55-year-old Diamond is planning to retire after the upcoming school year and had intended the upcoming season to be the last in a career with the Chargers that goes back to 1985, when he was still in college.