Orion reinstates Diamond to wrestling coaching staff

ORION — His title will be different, but Orion's Dan Diamond will have the opportunity to end his 35-year tenure with Charger wrestling on his own terms.
Just over a month after being relieved of his head-coaching duties by the Orion School Board, and just over a week after an initial vote to restore him to that post came up short, Diamond was reinstated to the Chargers' coaching staff in a special board meeting Thursday night.
However, he will not regain the title of head coach but will be listed on the staff as an assistant under a new head coach still to be named. In essence, though, Diamond's duties will not change much if a 2020-21 wrestling season is able to take place.
"I'll pretty much do what I've done in the room and let things fall into place, if we have a season," said Diamond, who was reinstated by a 4-0 vote, with two board members abstaining. "They'll be looking for a head coach, and hopefully they get someone young and energetic to take over and run things."
A physical education and health teacher at Orion Middle School in addition to his coaching duties, the 55-year-old Diamond is planning to retire after the upcoming school year and had intended the upcoming season to be the last in a career with the Chargers that goes back to 1985, when he was still in college.
"I wrestled at Northeast Missouri State, which is now Truman State, for one year, then I came back home and finished up at Black Hawk and Augustana," said the 1983 Orion graduate, a fourth-place Class A state finisher at 126 pounds during his senior year.
"When I got back home, that was when Orion was starting up its junior high program, and Coach (Bob) Mitton asked me to take that on."
He spent 14 years with the middle school wrestlers, then coached on Mitton's staff for eight seasons before taking over the varsity in 2007. With the board's decision late Thursday evening, Diamond gets to finish his coaching career how he wants it, rather than having it ended for him.
"I'm glad a compromise was worked out," he said. "With all of the local competition and coaches who I'm friends with, I'm glad to end it the way it should be ended. Hopefully we should have another competitive team, and we can show what we're capable of."
A large part of that compromise involves Diamond essentially serving as a mentor to whomever Orion officially names as head coach, effectively easing the transition once Diamond retires.
"Actually, the word that was thrown out was 'mentor coach.' I'll do the things I've been doing, and helping someone new see how things are behind the scenes, and make the transition as easy as possible," he stated. "I wouldn't mind helping out behind the scenes (after retiring); if they ask for my help, I'll be glad to step in.
"But, I think it's time for someone younger and more energetic to take over. I'd surely be willing to help out, but without the full-time commitments."
While wrestling has been the cornerstone of Diamond's life, he is looking forward to retirement.
"I love during outdoor things, and I've got two kids. One lives in California and the other in Florida, so I'd like to visit them," he said. "I'm looking to do other things with my time."
