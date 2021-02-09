Orion transfer Catour helps Knights secure state duals trip

Jon Terronez called it unexpected.
Even though the Davenport Assumption wrestling coach has known Allen Catour for much of his life, Terronez had no inkling Catour was transferring to the Knights’ program this season.
“I was surprised when he said he was coming here,” Terronez said. “He told me he was already registered for classes. I had no idea.”
Catour, an Illinois state place winner at Orion High School last winter, has given Assumption’s wrestling program some added muscle in the middle of its lineup.
Fueled by Catour’s technical fall and six other contested wins, Assumption secured its 14th consecutive trip to the Iowa state dual tournament Tuesday night with a 53-21 Class 2A regional final triumph over Albia at Assumption High School.
“There was definite talk in the room and from the coaches that we can’t break the tradition,” 132-pounder Colton Pilgrim said. “We needed to win. It means a lot to keep the tradition going.”
Albia (20-2) knocked off 14th-ranked Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville 48-27 in the semifinal round.
Assumption (17-1) needed less than an hour to dismantle Albia and record the program’s 22nd trip to the state dual tournament. The Knights will wrestle in a state quarterfinal at 9 a.m. next Wednesday in Des Moines.
“The guys showed up,” Terronez said. “The big thing about being in the state tournament every year is, they’ve seen it before, been through it before and they aren’t shell-shocked when we get to Wells Fargo Arena.
“We’re going to make some noise.”
Catour, who wrestled for Terronez's brother as part of the Moline Wrestling Club, placed fifth at state in 1A for Orion last winter. He made the decision during the summer that he would leave and enroll at Assumption.
“With COVID and everything, I knew there was a higher chance Iowa was going to have a (wrestling) season,” Catour said. “That played a part in it, and there were some other personal factors.
“I wanted to be over here and be part of such a good program.”
Catour had to sit out 90 days because of the transfer rule and wasn’t eligible to wrestle varsity competition until January. Since then, he’s compiled an 18-3 record and will vie for a trip to the individual state tournament this weekend in Mount Pleasant.
“There are a lot of good guys here that push me every day in the room,” Catour said. “I’ve got great connections with my teammates. It has been a lot of fun.”
Catour racked up two takedowns and four different sets of near fall points to end his match at the end of the second period.
“(Allen) has been huge, sets the tone and just goes and goes,” Terronez said. “I want our kids to take after him a little bit in how he wrestles.”
Pilgrim (132), Michael Macias (138), Logan Schimanski (170) and Chase Diaz (195) had pins for the Knights. TJ Fitzpatrick (126) and Parker Foley (145) notched decision wins.
Assumption has a dozen wrestlers competing at Saturday’s district tournament before turning its focus to capturing a 10th state duals title next week.
“If anybody can do it, it is us,” Terronez said. “Historically, Assumption has made some big waves down there when they weren’t expected to. It comes down to strategy and who we put at what weight.
“If our kids wrestle like they did (Saturday) and tonight, we’ll be just fine.”