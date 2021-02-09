Orion transfer Catour helps Knights secure state duals trip

“The guys showed up,” Terronez said. “The big thing about being in the state tournament every year is, they’ve seen it before, been through it before and they aren’t shell-shocked when we get to Wells Fargo Arena.

“We’re going to make some noise.”

Catour, who wrestled for Terronez's brother as part of the Moline Wrestling Club, placed fifth at state in 1A for Orion last winter. He made the decision during the summer that he would leave and enroll at Assumption.

“With COVID and everything, I knew there was a higher chance Iowa was going to have a (wrestling) season,” Catour said. “That played a part in it, and there were some other personal factors.

“I wanted to be over here and be part of such a good program.”

Catour had to sit out 90 days because of the transfer rule and wasn’t eligible to wrestle varsity competition until January. Since then, he’s compiled an 18-3 record and will vie for a trip to the individual state tournament this weekend in Mount Pleasant.

“There are a lot of good guys here that push me every day in the room,” Catour said. “I’ve got great connections with my teammates. It has been a lot of fun.”