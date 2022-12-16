Orion wrestling thriving under first-year coach Nelson

ORION — A state champion during his prep days at Mercer County High School, Zach Nelson knows what it takes to achieve success on the wrestling mat.

In his first year as head coach at traditional area power Orion, the 2013 MerCo graduate has the Chargers performing at a high level after enduring what was by their past standards a sub-par 2021-22 campaign.

Coming off an eighth-place finish in the Three Rivers Conference last winter, Orion is off to an 8-2 start and has won three of its first four league matches, including a victory over defending TRAC champion Rockridge.

"Everyone knows about Orion wrestling, so it was a matter of getting it back to where it was under Coach (Bob) Mitton and Coach (Dan) Diamond," said Nelson, who served as an assistant with the Chargers last season after two years on the Mercer County coaching staff.

"At our first practice, I told the guys I expected a lot out of them. How they responded and how hard they worked would set the tone not just for this year, but for years to come. So far, so good."

The IHSA Class 1A individual state winner at 152 pounds in 2013 as well as a state runner-up at 145 in '11 and 152 pounds in '12, Nelson did not necessarily set out to train his squad to be carbon copies of his own style from his days as a MerCo Golden Eagle.

"I tell the guys that I'm not going to have them wrestle exactly like I did," he said. "It's more a combination of everything that makes you be successful and putting it together. Our philosophy is to work hard every day, with no excuses."

In addition to its dual-meet success, Orion has also fared well at its two large-scale tournament appearances and hopes for more of the same at Saturday's Erie-Prophetstown Holiday Tournament.

At the Seneca Invitational two weeks ago, the Chargers finished in third place. At last Saturday's Rex Avery Invitational at Petersburg PORTA, Orion finished seventh in the 28-team field.

"We've got a solid group of guys who work hard and come with a lot of energy every day," said Nelson. "That makes it easier for me as a coach. Our numbers are up, and we're getting a growing season for the guys to build on. It's been a good experience."

Orion had a solid nucleus to build around this season as it returned three of the four wrestlers that earned honorable mention All-Three Rivers honors in '21-22.

Of that trio, 120-pounder Luke Moen is the lone senior. The other returning all-conference performers, Mason Anderson (138/145) and Phillip Dochterman (195/220), are both juniors.

All three were also 1A individual sectional qualifiers, with Anderson and Dochterman finishing as regional runners-up and Moen finishing third at regionals. Another returning sectional qualifier is sophomore 113-pounder Kaleb Sovey, like Moen a bronze medalist at last year's Sherrard Regional.

Nelson also pointed to the senior duo of Caden Wegerer (138) and Keagan Blessman (160) along with junior 170-pounder Kaden Edmunds and the sophomore pair of Aiden Fisher (182) and Maddix Anderson (195/220) as key contributors.

"We've got some guys out with injuries right now, but we saw a glimpse of everyone at full strength right off the bat," said Nelson. "Our two losses are to Riverdale and Macomb, and we've got good wins over Rockridge, Newman, Camp Point Central and Galesburg.

"It'll be nice to have everyone back, hopefully by the second week of January, and see if we can compete at PIT (the Lyle King Princeton Invitational Tournament) and our own meet, the Mitton Invite."