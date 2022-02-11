Overview for Saturday's Iowa district wrestling tournaments

Class 3A

at Iowa City

When: Saturday, 11 a.m.

Where: City High School

Teams: Bettendorf, Burlington, Fort Madison, Iowa City High, Iowa City Liberty, Newton, Ottumwa, Pleasant Valley

At stake: The top two finishers in each weight class advance to the state tournament next Thursday in Des Moines.

Ranked wrestlers (23):

106 -- 2. TJ Koester, fr., Bettendorf; 9. Carter Siebel, fr., Pleasant Valley

113 -- 9. Steele Diercks, fr., Bettendorf

120 -- 3. Cale Seaton, so., City High; 6. Corbin Grace, sr., Ottumwa

126 -- 3. Jayce Luna, so., Bettendorf; 7. Kael Kurtz, so., City High; 9. Duncan Harn, fr., Pleasant Valley

132 -- 4. Tycho Carmichael, fr., Bettendorf

138 -- 10. Jack Miller, jr., Pleasant Valley

145 -- 3. Dustin Bohren, sr., Bettendorf

152 -- 8. Brennan Amos, sr., Newton; 10. Zach Shoemaker, sr., Ottumwa; 11. Elijah Mendoza, jr., Bettendorf; 12. Gavin Wiseman, sr., Fort Madison

160 -- 11. Teague Smith, so., Fort Madison

170 -- 9. Caden McDermott, jr., Pleasant Valley

182 -- 5. Trevor Summers, sr., Ottumwa; 10. Rusty VanWetzinga, jr., Pleasant Valley; 12. Vinny Lima, so., Iowa City Liberty

195 -- 2. Bradley Hill, sr., Bettendorf

220 -- 1. Ben Kueter, jr., City High

285 -- 11. Luke Vonderhaar, sr., Pleasant Valley

Back points: There are three defending state champions in the field with Bettendorf's Dustin Bohren (126 a year ago) and Bradley Hill (220 last year) along with Iowa City High's Ben Kueter (195 last year). ... There are three weight classes with at least three wrestlers in the state rankings. ... Bettendorf, which qualified for the state duals on Wednesday and ranked fourth in the traditional team rankings, qualified nine for state a year ago. PV is looking to improve on the five it sent in 2020-21.

at Eldridge

When: Saturday, 11 a.m.

Where: North Scott High School

Teams: Clinton, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Muscatine, North Scott

At stake: The top two finishers in each weight class advance to the state tournament next Thursday in Des Moines.

Ranked wrestlers (11):

106 -- 8. Mitchell Pins, fr., Dubuque Hempstead

113 -- none

120 -- 4. Trace Gephart, sr., North Scott; 10. Ayden Nicklaus, sr., Davenport West

126 -- none

132 -- none

138 -- none

145 -- 9. Aydan Cary, sr., North Scott

152 -- 5. Peyton Westlin, sr., North Scott

160 -- 8. Josiah Schaetzle, jr., Dubuque Hempstead

170 -- 7. Seth Madden, jr., North Scott

182 -- none

195 -- 6. AJ Petersen, jr., North Scott

220 -- 11. Evan Franke, so., Muscatine; 12. Joseph Lewis, jr., Dubuque Hempstead

285 -- 12. David Borchers, jr., North Scott

Back points: Based on state rankings, this is the weakest district in the state. More than a third of the weight classes don't have a ranked wrestler. North Scott, which finished second at the MAC tournament, should lead the way with qualifiers. The Lancers have three returning state place winners in their lineup -- Gephart (fifth), Westlin (fourth) and Petersen (fifth). ... Muscatine, North and West should have opportunities to get multiple wrestlers through.

Class 2A

at Maquoketa

When: Saturday, 11 a.m.

Where: Maquoketa High School

Teams: West Delaware (12); Assumption (10); Central DeWitt (9); Vinton-Shellsburg (7); Anamosa (3); Camanche (3); Dubuque Wahlert (3); Maquoketa (3); Monticello (3); Tipton (2); Center Point-Urbana (1)

At stake: The top two finishers in each weight class advance to the state tournament next Thursday in Des Moines.

Matchups:

106 -- Brayden Maury, sr., West Delaware (30-3) vs. Dolan Theisen, fr., Central DeWitt (19-23); Peyton Pilgrim, so., Assumption (29-14) vs. Ethan Long, jr., Monticello (30-14)

113 -- Aldin Swanson, so., Vinton-Shellsburg (25-7) vs. Pryce Schueller, fr., Maquoketa (9-25); Jacob Maes, so., Assumption (25-7) vs. Jonah Luensman, so., Monticello (31-10)

120 -- Carson Less, jr., West Delaware (35-3) vs. Brody Grell, fr., Central DeWitt (19-13); Jerren Gille, so., Dubuque Wahlert (18-8) vs. Carter Lamont, so., Vinton-Shellsburg (31-12)

126 -- Jax Miller, fr., West Delaware (29-12) vs. Derrick Bass, jr., Assumption (17-5); Royce Butt, so., Central DeWitt (9-3) vs. Tristin Sorgenfrey, jr., Tipton (25-11)

132 -- Blake Engel, sr., West Delaware (28-7) vs. Ethan Benavides, jr., Camanche (27-7); Ivan Martin, sr., Maquoketa (34-11) vs. Kale Hansen, jr., Monticello (36-9)

138 -- Brent Yonkovic, fr., West Delaware (35-4) vs. Ryan Kramer, sr., Central DeWitt (23-16); Diego Mejia Moreno, sr., Dubuque Wahlert (20-12) vs. Easton Wheeler, so., Anamosa (35-10)

145 -- Cooper Sanders, jr., Vinton-Shellsburg (36-0) vs. Michael Macias, jr., Assumption (28-5); Eric Kinkaid, sr., Camanche (10-1) vs. Carson Turnis, jr., West Delaware (20-21)

152 -- Gabe Sanders, sr., Vinton-Shellsburg (19-0) vs. Colton Pilgrim, jr., Assumption (19-16); Carter Donovan, sr., Central DeWitt (39-6) vs. Logan Peyton, jr., West Delaware (31-7)

160 -- Jadyn Peyton, sr., West Delaware (16-0) vs. Elston Lindner, so., Central DeWitt (23-22); Allen Catour, sr., Assumption (29-1) vs. Kaleb Nerem, sr., Tipton (13-7)

170 -- Brady Ortner, sr., Vinton-Shellsburg (34-5) vs. Chase Diaz, jr., Assumption (25-20); Cael Grell, sr., Central DeWitt (31-7) vs. Collin Hoskins, sr., Center Point-Urbana (30-7)

182 -- Will Ward, jr., West Delaware (33-7) vs. Ben Thines, sr., Maquoketa (30-14); John Argo, sr., Assumption (29-8) vs. Taylor Anderson, sr., Vinton-Shellsburg (11-21)

195 -- Wyatt Voelker, sr., West Delaware (37-0) vs. Rhett Schaefer, so., Assumption (14-21); Dustin Digman, sr., Dubuque Wahlert (13-7) vs. Curtis Erickson, jr., Vinton-Shellsburg (27-15)

220 -- Sawyer Falck, jr., West Delaware (10-7) vs. Mitchell Howard, sr., Central DeWitt (37-8); Aiden Morgan, sr., Assumption (27-4) vs. Dalton Soper, sr., Anamosa (23-20)

285 -- Cole Sigle, jr., Anamosa (28-9) vs. Gavin Sharp, sr., Camanche (22-16); Sam Gravert, jr., Central DeWitt (34-6) vs. Cameron Geuther, jr., West Delaware (26-13)

Back points: Four schools comprise 38 of the 56 wrestlers in this district -- West Delaware, Assumption, Central DeWitt and Vinton-Shellsburg. ... All eyes will be on 145 pounds, which includes the top-three ranked wrestlers in the state. Kinkaid handled Macias at the sectional meet a week ago. ... Assumption has four returning state qualifiers in the meet with Bass, Macias, Catour and Morgan. Butt, out for much of the season with injury, is Central DeWitt's lone returning state qualifier in the field.

Class 1A

at Cascade

When: Saturday, 11 a.m.

Where: Cascade High School

Teams: MFL MarMac (9); Wilton (9); Alburnett (7); Dyersville Beckman (6); East Buchanan (4); Maquoketa Valley (4); North Linn (4); Cascade (3); Midland (3); Durant (2); West Branch (2); Bellevue (1); Clayton Ridge (1); North Cedar (1)

At stake: The top two finishers in each weight class advance to the state tournament next Thursday in Des Moines.

Matchups:

106 -- Kale McQuillen, fr., Wilton (21-5) vs. Erik Flores, jr., Clayton Ridge (40-7); Brock Morris, fr., Cascade (45-4) vs. Rowdy Neighbor, fr., Alburnett (36-10)

113 -- Brody Brisker, so., Wilton (42-1) vs. Keith Anderson, fr., MFL MarMac (16-15); Jake Schmidt, fr., Dyersville Beckman (23-18) vs. Lincoln Edwards, so., West Branch (28-3)

120 -- Preston Klostermann, fr., Alburnett (43-4) vs. Sam Cook, jr., East Buchanan (30-19); Jack Vorwald, sr., MFL MarMac (20-16) vs. Jordan Dusenberry, fr., Wilton (35-7)

126 -- Ethan Gast, sr., Durant (36-3) vs. Andrew Heins, sr., MFL MarMac (19-5); Nick Schmidt, sr., Dyersville Beckman (37-5) vs. Blaine McGraw, sr., Alburnett (31-9)

132 -- Brody Neighbor, jr., Alburnett (41-7) vs. Holden Mathis, so., MFL MarMac (31-8); Trevor Freiburger, sr., Cascade (44-6) vs. Blaine Baumgartner, sr., North Linn (32-10)

138 -- Cael Bridgewater, jr., North Linn (23-2) vs. Jake Hiland, fr., Bellevue (30-20); Bryce Radloff, so., MFL MarMac (26-5) vs. Owen Milder, fr., Wilton (37-8)

145 -- Carson Klostermann, jr., Alburnett (41-3) vs. Tanner Thurn, so., East Buchanan (31-9); Tristin Koehn, so., MFL MarMac (27-1) vs. Garrett Burkle, so., Wilton (28-10)

152 -- Gunnar Keeney, jr., Alburnett (40-8) vs. Michael Schaul, sr., Maquoketa Valley (31-7); Gabe McGeough, sr., MFL MarMac (34-1) vs. Kadyn Kraklio, fr., Durant (21-11)

160 -- Jarin Peyton, jr., North Linn (16-7) vs. Conner Grover, sr., Dyersville Beckman (33-9); Karter Decker, jr., MFL MarMac (7-1) vs. Reece Klostermann, fr., Alburnett (28-15)

170 -- Kaden Shirk, jr., Wilton (37-6) vs. Carter Wilgenbusch, fr., East Buchanan (25-23); Kasthon Mathis, sr., MFL MarMac (33-8) vs. Caden Ballou, jr., Midland (15-2)

182 -- Landen Paul, so., North Linn (34-8) vs. Aiden Salow, so., Maquoketa Valley (22-15); Levi Feldman, sr., Dyersville Beckman (30-14) vs. Gavin Schnepper, sr., Wilton (25-18)

195 -- Cayden Miller, sr., Midland (42-0) vs. Nathan Bietz, fr., Maquoketa Valley (22-12); Owen Huehnergarth, sr., Dyersville Beckman (29-7) vs. Aiden Hewitt, jr., Wilton (19-17)

220 -- Logan Wright, so., West Branch (42-6) vs. Brady Davis, so., Maquoketa Valley (34-4); Cade Rausch, jr., Cascade (31-16) vs. Keegan Rushford, so., Midland (24-23)

285 -- Alexander Kaufmann, jr., Wilton (29-9) vs. Jason Koopmann, sr., Dyersville Beckman (22-11); Cody Fox, so., East Buchanan (33-1) vs. Dawson Welch, fr., North Cedar (3-18)

Back points: There are four wrestlers ranked in the top 11 at 106, meaning two of them won't make the state tournament field. Morris is the highest of the group at No. 3 while the other three are 9, 10 and 11. ... There are three wrestlers ranked in the state's top eight at 126 including Gast, who won a sectional title last week. ... Brisker, Burkle and Shirk were all state qualifiers for Wilton a season ago. Midland's Cayden Miller, fifth a year ago at state, is the only unbeaten wrestler in the field.

