WAVERLY, Iowa — Tateum and Sydney Park were part of history Saturday.
In the inaugural Iowa girls state wrestling tournament run by the Iowa Wrestling Officials and Coaches Association, the sisters each came home with a state title.
"It was really exciting," Tateum said. "I think I was happier about it than she was. That we got it done together, it was just amazing."
Tateum, a junior at Davenport North, beat Waukon's Meridian Snitker 8-1 in the 113-pound championship match. She executed a pair of takedowns and collected two reversals.
Sydney, a freshman at Davenport Central, used a half-nelson to pin Waukon's Regan Griffith in 2 minutes, 8 seconds for the 126-pound title.
"I'm really happy to share this with (Tateum)," Sydney said. "This is way up there of tournaments I've won."
They were two of 10 female champions crowned at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. The initial tournament, which was not even announced until a couple weeks ago, attracted more than 85 girls from across the state.
"I can't believe I won it," Tateum said. "I didn't even think there would be a state tournament when I was still in high school (for girls). To get a chance to participate in it, it was amazing."
Tateum received a first-round bye. She pinned Starmont's Kari German in just over 3 minutes in her semifinal match before handling Snitker.
"I feel I could have done better," Tateum said. "I didn't have a first match, and that threw me off a little bit. I used the semifinal match more as a warm up.
"I could have worked more on bottom to get out faster and score more."
Sydney, meanwhile, wrestled four matches on the day. She had pins in all of them, ranging from 43 seconds in the opener to 2:08 in the final.
"I felt I did a really good job," Sydney said. "I was just happy and excited to have the opportunity."
Bettendorf freshman Ella Schmit was the runner-up at 106 pounds. Schmit recorded falls in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds before losing to top-ranked Ali Gerbracht of AGWSR 4-1 in the final. Gerbracht had a takedown in the first period and a reversal in the second.
North Cedar's Ashlynn Miller placed third at 120 pounds. Miller had a fall in the quarterfinals, but was majored by eventual champion Chloe Clemons of Cedar Rapids Jefferson in the semifinals, 10-1.
Miller responded with a pin in the third-place match in 2:25 over Pleasantville's Brynn Miller.
West Liberty's Mylei Henderson took fifth at 138.
Waverly-Shell Rock captured the team crown with 144 points, followed by Colfax-Mingo (78) and Charles City (73).