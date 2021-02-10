Petersen sparks dominant Bulldog win

Damian Petersen dealt with top-10 wrestlers a handful of times this season. Bettendorf’s starter at 182-pounds registered one win in eight matches against wrestlers, regardless of class, ranked by The Predicament.

The senior picked a perfect time Wednesday night to notch win No. 2.

Without getting a single takedown, Petersen pulled off a stunning 5-4 sudden victory upset over Western Dubuque’s fourth-ranked Evan Surface. That was one of 12 wins put together by Class 3A No. 5 Bettendorf in its 62-10 dismantling of the No. 15 Bobcats to move on to state team duals next Wednesday inside Wells Fargo Arena.

“I’m a big under hook guy; I don’t hit many shots,” Petersen said. “It was pretty easy to stay with him and keep my composure staying up top. You can feel him coming so it’s not too hard.”

After missing the dual tournament three straight seasons, this marks the third straight year the Bulldogs have made the three-hour trip to Des Moines. They’ll likely face No. 4 Fort Dodge in a quarterfinal at 9 a.m.

“We’re fortunate to get down there and we’ll take any chances that come our way,” Bettendorf coach Dan Knight said.