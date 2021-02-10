Petersen sparks dominant Bulldog win

Damian Petersen dealt with top-10 wrestlers a handful of times this season. Bettendorf’s starter at 182-pounds registered one win in eight matches against wrestlers, regardless of class, ranked by The Predicament.
The senior picked a perfect time Wednesday night to notch win No. 2.
Without getting a single takedown, Petersen pulled off a stunning 5-4 sudden victory upset over Western Dubuque’s fourth-ranked Evan Surface. That was one of 12 wins put together by Class 3A No. 5 Bettendorf in its 62-10 dismantling of the No. 15 Bobcats to move on to state team duals next Wednesday inside Wells Fargo Arena.
“I’m a big under hook guy; I don’t hit many shots,” Petersen said. “It was pretty easy to stay with him and keep my composure staying up top. You can feel him coming so it’s not too hard.”
After missing the dual tournament three straight seasons, this marks the third straight year the Bulldogs have made the three-hour trip to Des Moines. They’ll likely face No. 4 Fort Dodge in a quarterfinal at 9 a.m.
“We’re fortunate to get down there and we’ll take any chances that come our way,” Bettendorf coach Dan Knight said.
It was Clinton that upended the Bulldogs in 2016 in the regional dual finals; North Scott clipped them in '17 and '18. No changes in philosophy from their end changed over the course of 36 months that has allowed the program to return to the state capital.
“Sometimes you can only do so much with what you have,” Knight said. “These kids have done a tremendous job. It’s been fun to coach them.”
The Bobcats used a pin from CJ Kammiller at 126 to squeak past No. 12 Cedar Falls 34-32 to face Bettendorf in the finals.
Knight claimed after the final regular season dual win that his team would need to prevail in a weight where they were the underdog.
Petersen happily obliged.
Tied at 2 entering the third and with Petersen on top, Surface flipped him for a reversal to lead 4-2. Petersen escaped then for the second time, Surface was called for stalling in the final 20 seconds that sent the bout to sudden victory.
Twenty seconds into OT, Surface was called for stalling again that sealed the win for Petersen and propel Bettendorf to a 21-10 lead.
“I feel like I’m one of the top dogs now, I can stick with anybody,” Petersen said. “You don’t see too many stalling calls in overtime, so it was a little surprising.”
Knight felt a feeling of euphoria for Petersen.
“That was a brawl,” Knight said. “That was a physical match. For him to do what he did, that was impressive. He didn’t get over extended. Wrestled calm and collected, but wrestled hard and controlled the center of the mat.”
The usual Bulldogs starter at 195 – Evan Forker – missed the dual, but Knight said he’s hopeful he’s back Saturday for the district meet. Bradley Hill went down a weight and defeated the Bobcats’ Sawyer Nauman 5-1.
That meant Luke Jefferson, on 24 hours notice, entered the lineup at 220.
After a reversal in the second period, he locked up Mitchell Ashline near the scorers table for the pin in 3 minutes, 35 seconds. That was one of seven pins the Bulldogs ended the night with.
“Hats off to Bradley to suck it up for the team, which makes us stronger,” Knight said.
Jefferson had to cut six pounds in order to make weight. The senior had wrestled in just two varsity duals prior to Wednesday.
“When (Cedar Falls) ended up losing, I had no idea what I was going to do,” Jefferson said. “Turns out, the kid I was wrestling is in the National Guard with me.”
Of the other six pins from Bettendorf, five of them were in the first period. Josh Pelzer (145), Nick Matthys (152), Griffin Liddle (285), Markel Tingle (113) and Dustin Bohren (126) all picked up six points in under two minutes.
Logan Adamson (160) had a fall in 3:48 while Jayce Luna (120) put together a 16-1 technical fall victory in 1:59.
The last two visits have resulted in a quarterfinal loss only to rebound and finish fifth. No one on the Bulldogs anticipates that happening this time around.
“We just got to keep each other hyped up,” Petersen said. “Even if we lose, we have to keep our heads up and we’ll be up there.”