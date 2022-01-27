Pins pace PV to first wrestling win against Bettendorf since 2004

Pleasant Valley head wrestling coach Jake Larsen knew Thursday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference dual at Bettendorf was going to be a close one.
And it came down to the final matches.
The 17th-ranked Spartans edged fifth-ranked Bettendorf 39-36 for what Larsen said was PV’s first dual meet win over the Bulldogs since 2004.
“I knew they could do it. They knew they could do it. I knew it would be close, and it was close,” Larsen said. “I’m really proud of them. I kept telling them that it’s a moment they can look back on. I’m glad they had the opportunity to have that.”
The Spartans (17-3, 8-1 MAC) rallied to win two pivotal matches that swung the meet in their favor.
With Bettendorf (9-3, 5-2 MAC) leading 15-6 after four matches, the Bulldogs’ Ethan Forker led PV 160-pounder Ike Swanson 2-0 after the first period. But Swanson started on top in the second period and turned Forker for the fall.
“I didn’t let it get in my head,” Swanson said of getting taken down in the first period. “I knew I was still in the match.”
After Bettendorf’s T.J. Koester won by fall at 113 pounds, the dual was tied 33-33 heading into the final two matches of the night. PV’s Caden Ervin trailed Bettendorf’s Garrett Evans 4-1 after the first period, but Ervin took down Evans for the fall in the second period, bringing the Spartan bench to its feet.
“Ervin stayed with it, kept his cool, and got it done,” Larsen said.
Bettendorf’s Jayce Luna, ranked third at 126 pounds, picked up a 10-3 decision over Pleasant Valley’s Duncan Harn in the final match of the night, but Harn was able to avoid a fall that would have tied the team score.
Larsen was proud of how Swanson and Ervin rallied to win their matches.
“Those two pins were huge,” he said. “I didn’t expect that. The expectation was to try to win those matches, but you take bonus points if you can get them. They were very resilient. We talk about it all the time, that sometimes you get taken down, but it’s about how you respond. And they responded.”
Pleasant Valley’s Jack Miller (138), Caden McDermott (170), Yousef Younis (195) and Luke Vonderhaar (285) also pinned their opponents. Rusty VanWetzinga won a 6-4 decision at 182 pounds.
“The bottom line is you can’t give up six pins and win a dual meet. It’s not going to happen,” Bettendorf head coach Dan Knight said. “It doesn’t matter who it is, if you get pinned six times, I don’t know how you find your way to a victory.”
Bettendorf’s Tycho Carmichael picked up a 5-0 decision at 132 pounds to start the night. Dustin Bohren (145), Elijah Mendoza (152) and Bradley Hill (220) pinned their opponents, and 106-pounder Luke Witter won by forfeit.
Larsen said he had his team warm up this week by playing dodgeball or other games, trying to take a bit of pressure off of his Spartans. It worked, as Pleasant Valley pulled off a win nearly 20 years in the making.
“We knew that we were the dogs,” Swanson said. “We knew we weren’t supposed to win, and we’ve been the dogs in almost everything. We beat them the last couple years in football. We got over the hump, we finally beat them, and now we’re on a streak against them. We just went out here and wrestled the way we wrestle and pulled it off.”
The Spartans will be seeing their rivals a lot more in the coming weeks, facing Bettendorf at the MAC tournament in Muscatine on Saturday and at districts on Feb. 12.
“We see them at MAC, we see them at districts, and we might have to beat them to go to team state,” Larsen said. “But we demonstrated that we can compete.”