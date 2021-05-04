Pioneers' Patting prepares for last high school wrestling season

With no final state series to look forward to, high school wrestlers in Illinois have had to shift the goalposts when it comes to finding motivation for the season.

For seniors such as Alleman's Jack Patting, it's even more difficult with the goal of winning a state title being taken away.

The former 152-pounder for the Pioneers, now bumped up to 170 this season, has had to accept a lot of hard truths in the last year, but is still looking to make the most of one last year at the high school level.

"I was pretty mad and sad about not having a state meet to strive for," Patting said. "There's an unsanctioned state tournament at the end of the season, but it just isn't the same. One thing we've learned is only to worry about what you can control."

The Augustana College wrestling and football commit still has plenty to take away from his senior campaign, even if there's no state medal at the end of the road.

"We weren't sure what we were going to get this season," Patting said. "Twenty or so dual meets instead of zero is a good thing. Being around all of my teammates for one last season as well is great."