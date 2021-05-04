 Skip to main content
Pioneers' Patting prepares for last high school wrestling season
BIG 6 WRESTLING

Pioneers' Patting prepares for last high school wrestling season

ill 1a sect wr 021520 1563.JPG

Alleman's Jack Patting, right, battles Sterling Newman's Kyle Tunink in the championship match at 152 pounds in an Illinois Class 1A sectional wrestling meet in February 2020.

 JON GREMMELS

With no final state series to look forward to, high school wrestlers in Illinois have had to shift the goalposts when it comes to finding motivation for the season.

For seniors such as Alleman's Jack Patting, it's even more difficult with the goal of winning a state title being taken away.

The former 152-pounder for the Pioneers, now bumped up to 170 this season, has had to accept a lot of hard truths in the last year, but is still looking to make the most of one last year at the high school level.

"I was pretty mad and sad about not having a state meet to strive for," Patting said. "There's an unsanctioned state tournament at the end of the season, but it just isn't the same. One thing we've learned is only to worry about what you can control."

The Augustana College wrestling and football commit still has plenty to take away from his senior campaign, even if there's no state medal at the end of the road.

"We weren't sure what we were going to get this season," Patting said. "Twenty or so dual meets instead of zero is a good thing. Being around all of my teammates for one last season as well is great."

Despite having the overall career wins record at Alleman with 143 victories, Patting is still looking for things to improve upon. Those who know him aren't surprised by his work ethic, though, and the senior has a list of things to refine as he takes his talents to the collegiate level.

"I want to improve my ability in the bottom position and make that an emphasis going into college," Patting said. "I don't want to be egotistical, but I haven't spent a ton of time on bottom in my career. That was always a weakness that I had going into sectionals and state."

That work ethic has always been apparent to Alleman coach James Ealy, who says that Patting, along with the rest of the senior class, has been a needed boost for the Pioneers wrestling program.

"He's one of those guys that's a huge program changer," Ealy said. "We just had senior night and all six seniors were there when I first started as coach here as second graders in the youth program, and they stuck it out. We've always taught them to be proud of everything they've accomplished and to leave things better than when they got here, and they have absolutely done that."

With all of the accolades and success that Patting has had in his high school career, the senior has never been the type to gloat about things or say that he's better than anyone else in the room.

"Jack has always carried himself well," Ealy said. "Just talking to him without knowing anything, you wouldn't know he's our all-time wins leader or that he was a three-time state qualifier and multi-time medalist. He wants everyone to come up with him."

Patting's overall focus lies with spending time with his teammates and enjoying the last ride that they share together at the high school level.

"Obviously the goal is always to win, but that really doesn't matter as much anymore," Patting said. "I'm hoping to have fun as a team and spend this final six weeks together. The wins and losses don't matter as much as the one last time we get to go out there together."

BIG 6 WRESTLING CAPSULES

Alleman

Coach: James Ealy (10th year)

Impact wrestlers: Jack Patting, sr., 170 (45-4, second at 1A state); Charlie Jagusah, so., HWT (38-12, fourth at 1A state); Billy Taylor, sr., 152 (41-12, 1A state qualifier 132); Gage Mowry, sr., 145 (35-11, sectional qualifier 126); Dalton Nimrick, so., 106 (34-14, sectional qualifier).

Fresh faces: Ian Snider, sr., 138 (missed junior year with injury); Gunner Jacks, so., 126.

Back notes: With three state qualifiers returning, the Pioneers look to make an impact in the duals this year with a strong class of returning athletes and some fresh new faces looking to make a name for themselves going forward. 

Geneseo

Coach: Jon Murray (19th season, 29th with school)

Impact wrestlers: Logan Tuggle, sr., 138 (31-12, 2A state qualifier); Anthony Montez, jr., 145 (33-8, 2A state qualifier); Carson Raya, so. 120 (23-17, 106 2A sectional qualifier, F/S state qualifier); Bruce Moore, sr., 160 (27-10, 145 2A sectional qualifier); Clay DeBaille, sr., 170 (21-11, 152 2A sectional qualifier).

Fresh faces: Tim Stohl, jr., 220; Levi Neumann, so., 285.

Back notes: The Maple Leafs return two state qualifiers from last season and three additional sectional qualifiers. "We are always training and improving no matter what the situation or time of year," Murray said. "Just glad to be back in competition and excited to see what these guys can do!"

Moline

Coach: Jacob Ruettiger (4th year)

Impact wrestlers: Carmelo Cruz, so. 113 (12-1 as 106 last season); Charlie Farmer, sr., 120 (45-3, fifth at 3A state); DJ Parker, sr., 182 (44-6, third at 3A state); Kole Brower, jr., 132 (40-6, 3A state qualifier); Noah Tapia, so., 138 (40-8, 3A state qualifier). Alec Schmact, jr. 126/132 (25-17).

Fresh faces: Trae Schweska, fr., 113; James Soliz, fr., 195/220.

Back notes: "Just preach, trust the process and get better every day is our thoughts this spring," Ruettiger said. "Each day we get this spring is a blessing. Having a great group of coaches working together really makes the difference in our program."

Rock Island

Coach: Joel Stockwell (11th year)

Impact wrestlers: Aoci Bernard, jr., 132/138 (25-11, 2A state qualifier 120); Manny Limon, sr., 126 (31-10, 2A sectional qualifier 113); Aime Iraniybutse, jr., 138/145 (24-16, 2A sectional qualifier 132); Pharaoh Gray, sr., HWT (19-7, 2A sectional qualifier); Kyle Gant, sr., 132/138 (25-17, 2A sectional qualifier 126); Trenton Syler, sr., 160/170 (18-22, 2A sectional qualifier).

Fresh faces: Tyler Barbee, so., 120 (F/S state qualifier); Daniele McGhee, fr., 106 (IESA state 7th grade finalist, 8th grade qualifier).

Back notes: "We are looking forward to being able to get on the mat again," Stockwell said. "It was hard watching neighboring states have a regular full season, but we are grateful to be able to provide an opportunity to compete and put our best foot forward. Thanks to IWCOA for stepping up to host our postseason this year and ensuring everyone an opportunity to try and compete for a state medal."

United Township

Coach: Lambros Fotos

Impact wrestlers: Simon Wilson, sr., HWT (22-4, No. 4 ranked wrestler in 2A from IWCOA) 

Back notes: The Panthers are a mix of youth as well as a veteran presence in Wilson. The senior is returning from a junior campaign derailed by injury and will look to come out on top at the end of the season.

