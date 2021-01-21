Porter, early pins power Lancers to MAC dual rout

Kelly said he has seen the trio grow and become more comfortable.

"They're continuing to improve," Kelly said. "It was big for those guys getting wins and starting our team on the right foot. Got us rolling there and I thought the guys fed off that energy."

Even the upper weights have taken notice on what that group has done.

"It's pushing each other," senior Joey Petersen said.

After TJ Fitzpatrick got the Knights on the board with a pin in 0:19 at 126, they looked to be in prime position to secure back-to-back wins.

Until Porter used a takedown and an instant pair of back points to tie the bout with Colton Pilgrim at four. To start the third, Pilgrim was on top.

He rode Porter out for the first minute of the frame, then Porter got position for a reversal to seal the victory and put the Lancers up 21-6.

"I'd say he's probably one of the hardest to get out. Usually, I'm up within 30 seconds," Porter said. "I was definitely trying to go for the reversal since getting up wasn't working, so I had to try to change it up."

Kelly felt the in-match adjustments that his senior made allowed him to pull out a victory.