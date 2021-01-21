Porter, early pins power Lancers to MAC dual rout

Trailing 4-0 after the first period Thursday night, Chase Porter walked to the center of the mat with a fresh mindset.
North Scott's starter at 132 pounds knew he made a mistake on the edge of the mat that created the early hole.
"My mindset is getting down, getting up right away," Porter said. "It was a minor setback."
Porter more than made up for his early blunder.
He scored six straight points, including a match-winning third period reversal, to complete his comeback over Colton Pilgrim and triumph 6-4. His win, plus eight total pins, allowed the Class 3A No. 8 Lancers to blow out Class 2A No. 4 Assumption 60-15 on the road.
In four conference duals, North Scott has outscored its opponents 223-77. Only Bettendorf has eclipsed 20 points.
"The guys came out pretty aggressively," Lancers head coach Drew Kelly said. "I was happy with how we came out."
It was an early tone setter for the Lancers as their three lightweights — Drew Metcalf (106), Trace Gephart (113) and Logan Schmidt (120) — delivered some early breathing room.
Metcalf made quick work of Peyton Pilgrim, turning him for the fall in 1 minute, 6 seconds. Gephart led 10-2 over Jacob Maes before he locked him up for six points in 3:16 and Schmidt took 2:47 to finish off Mike Kersten.
Kelly said he has seen the trio grow and become more comfortable.
"They're continuing to improve," Kelly said. "It was big for those guys getting wins and starting our team on the right foot. Got us rolling there and I thought the guys fed off that energy."
Even the upper weights have taken notice on what that group has done.
"It's pushing each other," senior Joey Petersen said.
After TJ Fitzpatrick got the Knights on the board with a pin in 0:19 at 126, they looked to be in prime position to secure back-to-back wins.
Until Porter used a takedown and an instant pair of back points to tie the bout with Colton Pilgrim at four. To start the third, Pilgrim was on top.
He rode Porter out for the first minute of the frame, then Porter got position for a reversal to seal the victory and put the Lancers up 21-6.
"I'd say he's probably one of the hardest to get out. Usually, I'm up within 30 seconds," Porter said. "I was definitely trying to go for the reversal since getting up wasn't working, so I had to try to change it up."
Kelly felt the in-match adjustments that his senior made allowed him to pull out a victory.
"He got to the positions where he wanted to be and where he could score," he said.
North Scott clinched the dual with a forfeit win for Aydan Cary at 152. Josh Connor (138), Seth Madden (170), Petersen (195), Kade Tippet (220) and David Borchers (285) all recorded falls.
Petersen, an Iowa State football recruit, was denied a pair of takedowns on the edge of the mat in the first period and trailed Aiden Morgan 2-0. Eight seconds into the second period, Petersen got Morgan on his head and was awarded the fall.
"I knew he was being heavy from the first period, so I knew I had to get him in some odd position," Petersen said. "He started to settle down. It was a quick pin."
Assumption won just two other weights. Allen Catour (160) pinned Dylan Marti in 4:17 while John Argo (182) defeated A.J. Petersen in a wild 10-6 match.
The Knights are still returning guys from quarantine plus getting the usual starters healthy. Knights head coach Jon Terronez said top-ranked Derrick Bass (106) and third-ranked Michael Macias (138) will be back soon.
"We had to do the best with what we got, that's all we can do," Terronez said. "It's a tough one to take, so we just have to keep the kids positive and healthy for the postseason."
The Lancers weren't 100 percent healthy, either. Deven Strief, the No. 3 wrestler at 160, was dinged up last weekend at the Ed Hadenfelt Invitational. Kelly said there's no serious injury.
Still, North Scott left Davenport feeling really good about itself.
"When we're all full strength, we can beat anybody in the state," Porter said.
North Scott 60, Assumption 15
106 -- Drew Metcalf (NS) pinned Peyton Pilgrim, 1:06; 113 -- Trace Gephart (NS) pinned Jacob Maes, 3:16; 120 -- Logan Schmidt (NS) pinned Mike Kersten, 2:47; 126 -- TJ Fitzpatrick (DA) pinned Cael Straley, 0:19; 132 -- Chase Porter (NS) dec. Colton Pilgrim, 6-4; 138 -- Josh Connor (NS) pinned Kaleb Kreinbring, 0:49; 145 -- Peyton Westlin (NS) dec. Parker Foley, 1-0; 152 -- Aydan Cary (NS) won by forfeit; 160 -- Allen Catour (DA) pinned Dylan Marti, 4:17; 170 -- Seth Madden (NS) pinned Logan Schimanski, 3:09; 182 -- John Argo (DA) dec. A.J. Petersen, 10-6; 195 -- Joey Petersen (NS) pinned Aiden Morgan 2:08; 220 -- Kade Tippet (NS) pinned Chase Diaz, 1:58; 285 -- David Borchers (NS) pinned Joe Turner, 1:03.